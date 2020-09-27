Daughter’s Day 2020: Bollywood Actors Shared The Adorable Pics Of Their Daughters Along With Super Sweet Wishes

Today being 'Daughter's Day', most of the Bollywood celebrities dropped special posts on their social media accounts and showered their love on their little munchkins. Daughters are always special to their dads… Thus from Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar, a few B-Town dad's shared heartwarming messages on their Instagram accounts and awed us with their heart-melting notes.

We Hans India collated all the lovely posts straight from B-Town actor's Instagram accounts on this special day… Have a look!

Ajay Devgn

This ace Bollywood actor shared the beautiful picture of his daughter Nysa who is seen dressed in up in a designer shimmery gown. He also wrote, "My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She's a young adult but to Kajol& me, she will always be our baby girl 🤗".

Kajol also liked the post and commented, "Me Too…".Ajay showered all his love on Nysa through this lovely post.

Ayushmann Khurrana

B-Town's versatile actor Ayushmann dropped a throwback pic of his daughter Varushka and awed us with his Instagram post. He wrote, "This was clicked in the Bahamas, in the beginning of 2020. We thought it'll be a very special year, and special it is. I get to spend so much of time with you. Happy Daughters Day my jaan.❤️".



Akshay Kumar



Akshay Kumar who is enjoying his vacay in Scotland with his family has dropped an adorable pic with his daughter Nitara. Both father and daughter are seen having fun with their pet. Akshay also wrote, "You are my definition of perfect! And I love you so much more than just to the moon and back ♥️ #HappyDaughtersDay my baby girl.""



Suniel Shetty



Suniel Shetty who is a proud father of Athiya Shetty, carried forward the campaign "Tell her #Its Just A Period" and wrote, "Verified



#DaughtersDay always reminds me of the infinite moments of happiness that Athiya has given me. When she was young, I wanted to make sure she is equipped to handle what life had to throw at her. And that included her first period. As parents, we never shied away from helping her understand what periods are and how can she manage them. It pains me to see that many young girls still have to go through this experience alone and scared. Therefore, today I want you to stand with me and take a pledge that no daughter would have to go through this journey alone, because she needs to be aware of the fact that it's absolutely natural and normal. Because, after all, #ItsJustAPeriod."

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor leaves no moment in showering her love on her children. On this special day, Karisma shared a lovely throwback pic of her daughter Samaira. This candid pic was clicked during their jungle visit when Samaira was a little munchkin. She also wrote, "You will always be my baby doll 🤗💖

Soha Ali Khan

Soha shared a cute pic of her daughter Innaya and wrote, "May you never lose that twinkle in your eye, that bounce in your step or my favourite lipstick hidden in your pocket #happydaughtersday".

Ankita Bhargava

This small screen actress dropped a cute pic in which Karan is having fun with their daughter… She also wrote, "When your ❤️ beats outside your body.... Lucky are the ones who are blessed with baby girls.... #happydaughtersday❤️ @karan9198".

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty shared a candid click holding her little daughter Samisha… She also wrote, "Who says Miracles don't happen... Holding one in my hands now😇Life is such a miracle, isn't it?✨ That's the happiness I'm celebrating today on #DaughtersDay as I hold 🧿Samisha🧿 our daughter ❤️ I definitely don't need a day to celebrate her.. Cant thank God and the Universe enough for answering & manifesting our prayers, especially Viaan's, so beautifully; will be eternally grateful.



Don't forget to give your daughters a tight hug today 🤗❤️".

Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary actor of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan shared the beautiful collage with his daughter Shweta Bachchan. Both father and daughter looked adorable in these pics dressed up in regal attires.

Maanayata Dutt





The 'Sadak 2' actor Sanjay Dutt who is suffering from stage 4 lung cancer flew to Dubai recently to spend with his children. Maanayata Dutt took to her Instagram stories and dropped a beautiful pic of father and daughter. Sanjay is seen cutely cuddling his darling daughter Iqra.





She even shared a beautiful pic with her daughter and cutely posed with her daughter Iqra!!!



Neha Dhupia

Our dear 'Roadies' mentor Neha Dhupia shared a lovely pic of her daughter Mehr. She also wrote, "Words fall short ... #happydaughtersday today and everyday my little chatter box ! #roar #simba❤️ @mehrdhupiabedi."

Happy Daughter's Day…