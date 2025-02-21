  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Day 7: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Earns Rs 219.75 Crore in Week 1

Day 7: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Earns Rs 219.75 Crore in Week 1
x

Day 7: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Earns Rs 219.75 Crore in Week 1

Highlights

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, earns Rs 22 crore on Day 7, bringing its total to Rs 219.75 crore in its first week.

The box office report for Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, shows great earnings after its first week. On Day 7, the movie made Rs 22 crore, bringing the total to Rs 219.75 crore.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal plays the main role, with Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, and Divya Dutta.

Chhaava has done really well in Maharashtra, and its popularity is also growing in Rajasthan and West Bengal. Here are the movie’s earnings for Week 1:

  • Friday: Rs 33.10 crore
  • Saturday: Rs 39.30 crore
  • Sunday: Rs 49.03 crore
  • Monday: Rs 24.10 crore
  • Tuesday: Rs 25.75 crore
  • Wednesday: Rs 32.40 crore

Total (Week 1): Rs 203.68 crore

The movie is expected to keep doing well, with hopes for even more success as Sikandar releases during Eid.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick