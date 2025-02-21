Live
- Campaign intensified as leaders leaving nothing to chances
- Day 7: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Earns Rs 219.75 Crore in Week 1
- Independent candidate Sundar Raj optimistic about win
- BJP sure of win in MLC polls
- Bhole Baba gets clean chit in Hathras stampede that claimed 121 lives
- High Court Slams HYDRA for Demolitions on Holidays
- Union Agriculture Ministry Hosts Meeting to Support Chilli Farmers
- Uber Changes Payment Method for Auto-Rickshaw Rides: Cash Only from February 18
- SRU organises NSS youth festival
- Revuri sure of Cong victory in graduate MLC polls
Just In
Day 7: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Earns Rs 219.75 Crore in Week 1
Highlights
Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, earns Rs 22 crore on Day 7, bringing its total to Rs 219.75 crore in its first week.
The box office report for Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, shows great earnings after its first week. On Day 7, the movie made Rs 22 crore, bringing the total to Rs 219.75 crore.
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal plays the main role, with Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, and Divya Dutta.
Chhaava has done really well in Maharashtra, and its popularity is also growing in Rajasthan and West Bengal. Here are the movie’s earnings for Week 1:
- Friday: Rs 33.10 crore
- Saturday: Rs 39.30 crore
- Sunday: Rs 49.03 crore
- Monday: Rs 24.10 crore
- Tuesday: Rs 25.75 crore
- Wednesday: Rs 32.40 crore
Total (Week 1): Rs 203.68 crore
The movie is expected to keep doing well, with hopes for even more success as Sikandar releases during Eid.
Next Story