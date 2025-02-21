Day 7: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Earns Rs 219.75 Crore in Week 1

The box office report for Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, shows great earnings after its first week. On Day 7, the movie made Rs 22 crore, bringing the total to Rs 219.75 crore.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal plays the main role, with Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, and Divya Dutta.

Chhaava has done really well in Maharashtra, and its popularity is also growing in Rajasthan and West Bengal. Here are the movie’s earnings for Week 1:

Friday: Rs 33.10 crore

Rs 33.10 crore Saturday: Rs 39.30 crore

Rs 39.30 crore Sunday: Rs 49.03 crore

Rs 49.03 crore Monday: Rs 24.10 crore

Rs 24.10 crore Tuesday: Rs 25.75 crore

Rs 25.75 crore Wednesday: Rs 32.40 crore

Total (Week 1): Rs 203.68 crore

The movie is expected to keep doing well, with hopes for even more success as Sikandar releases during Eid.