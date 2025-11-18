De De Pyaar De 2’ Witnesses Monday Dip; Ajay Devgn & Team’s Film Heads Close to ₹40 Crore in Four Days

De De Pyaar De 2, the directorial venture of Anshul Sharma opened decently and had the expected slowdown on its fourth day.

The film registered an opening day collection of ₹ 8.75 crore. On Saturday( Day 2), the movie registered a huge vault with a collection of ₹ 12.25 crore, showing a growth of roughly 40 percent. On Sunday (Day 3), the film again posted a growth of around 12.24 percent with De De Pyaar De 2 day 4 collection of ₹13.75 crore, Sacnilk reports.

Monday (Day 4) wasn’t any different for De De Pyaar De 2, and it too succumbed to the dreaded weekday drop. The film is expected to have collected a net of ₹4.25 crore on the fourth day, taking its overall domestic Ajay Devgn new movie earnings ₹39 crore. The decline wasn’t too drastic, and the film will continue to need to hold over the rest of the week to witness De De Pyaar De 2 Monday drop.

Internationally, De De Pyaar De 2 ended its opening weekend on a high note by racking up a De De Pyaar De 2 box office of ₹54.25 crore. The numbers also show the film has been able to garner a reasonable interest from the overseas markets too. Globally, if the domestic collections can hold for the next couple of days, the overall international numbers for the Ajay Devgn film are expected to see some significant bumps.

The De De Pyaar De 2 release has had a considerable impact on smaller films, with the likes of Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and The Taj Story falling off at a rapid rate.

R Madhavan Rakul Preet movie collection has already made a place for itself as the fourth-highest grosser amongst recent releases. The top three positions are currently held by Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari following at the second spot and Bad Newz at third. Param Sundari currently features at the fifth position.