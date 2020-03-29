Deepika Padukone's Killer Looks On Elle's Magazine Cover Page

She is the Leela of Bollywood who sacrificed herself for her love…

She is the heartthrob of Ranveer who kills it with her ace acting skills…

And

She is the leggy lass who stuns us with her glamorous attires…

Got to know whom we are speaking about???

She is none other than Deepika Padukone!!! While we were scrolling down her Instagram page, we were just awestruck looking at her March edition Elle magazine photoshoot.

Here we present it especially for our readers… Have a look!









This is the making video of the Elle magazine photoshoot shared by Elle India Instagram page. Behind the scenes,Deepika looked cool and beautiful. The cool beach waves and Deepika's chic western wear added extra oomph factor. Those picturesque locations and Deepika funny expressions made us go gaga over her. Deepika looked hot in beach wear and the shimmery makeup made her look wowsome!!!

Even Deepika shared a few pics of magazine photoshoot on her Instagram page… Have a look!









This is the cover page pic of Deepika… This magazine has the story 'All Rise ForDeepikaPadukone' She looked cool on the cover page with messy hairstyle and shimmery makeup with all sun glaze.













Another killer look of Deepika Padukone. She looked mesmerizing in frilled outfit amidst the cool ocean waves. The statement ear-wear and bracelet along with the on-point makeup made us go jaw dropped.









Wow… This is too much!!! Deepika looked outstanding in glazy pic…









Deepika in complete beach wear…The cool waves and Deepika's hot look stole the hearts of many!!!









Deepika is killing all and sundry with her arresting pics!!! She looked so cool in blue beach wear. The shimmery makeup for the sunny background was a perfect match and the statement chain and locket were simply superb.









Deepikais seen relaxing on beds of ocean… She thrilled us wearing a printed full-sleeved gown and that messy tresses and cozy eyes made us fall for her again and again…









What to say about this pic… Deepika is seen posing to cams sporting in a floral printed gown which has a long train flowing with the cool breezes.









The final one in the swimming pool!!! Deepika is seen wearing a yellow t-shirt swim wear and posing to cams with all wet look and messy hair.

We loved these cool looks of Bollywood Mastani to the core… What about you my dear readers???