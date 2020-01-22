Deepika Shines At Davos With Her Fabulous Attire…

Deepika Padukone is one of the stars who own strong acting skills. The actress is so happy with the success of 'Chhappak' and the movie gave a social message. The actress has the power to carry any look with much grace and style. Now, we have come up with three looks of Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone chose to wear a violet coloured outfit. The outfit was designed by an Australian fashion designer, Alex Perry. The cape sleeved ensemble elevated the cuts and curves of the heroine. The twisted design at the waist also gave a cool look to the dress. The 'Piku' actress picked this bright coloured dress for an event to receive the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum, Davos. She added chunky earrings and also added finger rings. She went with soft tresses and coming to makeup, a light eye makeup, cool touch up finished off her look.









Deepika Padukone wore a skirt and striped shirt and added a striped trench coat. She looked pretty cool. The makeup story of the heroine follows as, Deepika gave bright shade to her lips, dark eyebrows, cool touch up. She went with the clean side-swept hairstyle. She didn't wear accessories except for her simple white coloured studs. She slipped her feet into socks and added shoes. She carried a tote to her look.

Deepika Padukone is a pro in carrying any outfit. She picks conventional outfits some times and some other times, she goes with traditional numbers. Whatever the outfit might be, she scores good marks on the style charts. She picked a light coloured sari for her outing and looked absolutely gorgeous. She teamed her embellished sari with matching sleeveless blouse. She picked statement earrings and went with simple makeup.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is busy with a couple of films. Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak and everyone is singing praises for her performance as Malti in the film. The movie has hit the theatres on January 10 and is directed by Meghana Gulzar. Vikrant Massey is seen in the lead roles in the movie.