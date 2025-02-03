Deva Box Office Day 3: Beats Sky Force to Become #1 Bollywood Film Overseas in 2025, Falls Short of Kabir Singh by Less Than 1 Crore!

Shahid Kapoor’s latest action-thriller Deva has made a remarkable debut at the global box office, securing a major milestone in its opening weekend. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film has quickly risen to become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie overseas in 2025, surpassing Akshay Kumar's Sky Force in just three days, marking a new Deva vs Sky Force box office battle victory.

Domestic Box Office: A Steady Climb

In India, Deva made a solid start with ₹5.87 crores on opening day. The numbers increased over the weekend with ₹6.61 crores on Saturday and ₹7.04 crores on Sunday. By the end of its first weekend, the film had grossed ₹19.43 crores net domestically, showing a positive trajectory in the Deva movie box office performance.

Overseas Success: A Record-Breaking Weekend

Overseas, Deva has raked in ₹11.09 crores in its opening weekend, securing its spot as the Deva Bollywood #1 film 2025 overseas, surpassing Sky Force’s ₹10 crores over its 10-day run. This marks Deva's box office overseas record 2025, claiming the top spot in the Bollywood box office rankings 2025. With this success, Deva has now become part of Shahid Kapoor’s top 5 highest-grossing films internationally. While the action-thriller is just short of surpassing Kabir Singh’s ₹12.04 crore overseas earnings by less than ₹1 crore, it still stands as a major contender in the Deva vs Kabir Singh box office comparison.

Here’s a look at Shahid Kapoor’s top overseas performances:

Padmaavat – ₹67.24 crores

Shaandaar – ₹12.28 crores

Kabir Singh – ₹12.04 crores

Deva – ₹11.09 crores

Kaminey – ₹8.23 crores

Deva has outperformed many of Shahid's other major films like Udta Punjab, Haider, and Jab We Met in the international market.

Worldwide Box Office Breakdown: Closing in on ₹50 Crores

The film’s worldwide gross has now reached ₹34.01 crores, positioning Deva as a major contender in the list of highest-grossing Bollywood films 2025. As the movie edges closer to ₹50 crores, it will need to maintain its performance during the weekdays to ensure long-term success at the box office.

Here’s the worldwide box office breakdown for Deva:

India Net: ₹19.43 crores

India Gross: ₹22.92 crores

Overseas Gross: ₹11.09 crores

Worldwide Gross: ₹34.01 crores

With a promising first weekend, Deva is proving to be a major success both domestically and internationally. As it continues to break records, the film is setting itself up for a spot among the highest-grossing Bollywood films 2025. Stay tuned for more updates as Deva continues its strong performance at the box office!