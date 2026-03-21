Dhurandhar 2 Crosses ₹100 Crore, Yami Gautam Reacts

Recently, actress Yami Gautam reacted to a post by Rhea Kapoor. The post was about the big success Dhurandhar 2 has already achieved in 2 days. The film is doing extremely good in the cinema box office of India.

According to reports, Dhurandhar 2 earned more than Rupees 100 crore on just the first day! To be exact, the movie earned Rupees 102.55 crore. This is an extremely big amount for any film's first day of release. This just shows how hyped movie fans were to see the movie.

After all this, Rhea Kapoor posted a message online. In that message, she complimented the team for the movie a lot and said the movie was amazing. Her message about Dhurandhar 2 became viral in just a few hours. Many people agreed with her.

Rhea's post also caught the attention of Yami Gautam, who is the movie's director's wife! Yami simply replied the message with a heart emoji. It showed that she was happy and proud of her husband's movie team and it's success. Even though it seemed like a very small reaction, fans still talked about it a lot online.

To sum it all up at the very end, Dhurandhar 2 has started off extremely good. It achieved a big achievement. The movie's success shows that people love watching such long and intense movies.