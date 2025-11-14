Dia Mirza urges all to 'fight to protect the world they deserve' this Children's Day

Mumbai: Actress and environmental advocate Dia Mirza has urged all to 'fight to protect the world the kids deserve' this Children's Day.

Uploading a few precious moments of her son Avyaan on her official Instagram account, Dia chose to ask a very important question to all the parents out there.

The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress wrote, "This Children’s Day, let’s ask the only question that matters: How can our children be happy if the air they breathe is toxic, the soils depleted, the water unsafe, and the biodiversity that sustains them collapsing? Their health, their joy, their future — all of it is tied to the health of our planet (sic)."

Dia stressed that protecting nature is not optional, but the most urgent form of love we can offer our children.

"Act now. Choose better. Fight to protect the world they deserve", she concluded.

Dia keeps on raising her voice for a more active approach towards preserving nature for future generations.

Back in June, the 'Sanju' actress called for more biodiversity parks to help children bloom.

Mirza stressed the health benefits of regular interaction with the nature—from regulating blood pressure and strengthening the immune system to helping children thrive.

Dropping a video of some kids playing in the garden, she penned on the photo-sharing app, “Monday morning exploration of magical green spaces in #Mumbai Regular interaction with nature helps regulate our blood pressure, strengthens our immune system and grounds us (sic).”

“Our children thrive in nature! @radha82 ‘The Nest’ is such a great example of how a park can be converted into a biodiversity hotspot, simply by mindfully introducing more native species! Love what has been achieved here and believe that this is prototype that can be easily replicated across Mumbai and India. Many congratulations. Hope to keep coming back And the Nature Sky Walk by @mybmc,” Dia added.