Did he, didn't he? Police probe viral video of Aryan Khan at Bengaluru pub

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have visited a pub and questioned its manager in connection with a purported video of actor and director Aryan Khan, allegedly showing his middle finger, police sources said on Friday.

The video, reportedly shot at a pub in Bengaluru, went viral on social media on Thursday. Following the circulation of the alleged video, police visited the pub for inspection, reviewed the CCTV footage, questioned the manager, and gathered information about Aryan Khan’s conduct, according to sources.

Police will decide on whether to register a suo motu case based on the report submitted by the team that visited the pub, as per the directions of senior officials.

The viral video shows the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan entering a Bengaluru pub along with Kannada actor Zaid Khan, son of Minister for Housing and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan, and Congress leader Mohammad Nalpad, son of senior Congress MLA N.A. Haris.

After entering, Aryan Khan is seen waving cheerfully at the crowd for some time.

In between, he is allegedly seen showing his middle finger to the onlookers.

The purported video has gone viral on social media, and the alleged rude behaviour of the son of a Bollywood superstar has triggered widespread discussion.

According to police sources, the alleged incident occurred on November 28 at a popular pub located within the Ashoknagar police station limits in Bengaluru.

Despite the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate having a dedicated unit to monitor objectionable viral videos, the incident was ignored until the media reported it.

In cases involving ordinary citizens, police usually track down the source of such videos or identify the individuals seen in them, ensure the content is removed, and take appropriate action depending on the severity of the incident.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident. The police are yet to issue an official statement.

Aryan Khan was in Bengaluru for an event to promote his brand. He met fans and actors Zaid Khan and Dhanya Ramkumar.

Another video of Aryan Khan had also gone viral. It showed him stepping out on a balcony at the venue and greeting the fans who were present there with a wave.

Yet another video of Aryan Khan that had gone viral shows him getting out of the car with heavy security, noticing fans and giving a friendly wave.

Aryan Khan, who is known as an Indian entrepreneur and film-maker, is the elder son of producer Gauri Khan. He took to film-making after graduating from the University of Southern California.

On October 3, 2021, he was arrested along with six others by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a raid on an alleged rave party on a cruise ship.

After spending 25 days at the Mumbai Central Prison and being denied bail four times, he was granted bail on October 28, 2021.