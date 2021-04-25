Did 'Sardar Ka Grandson' for my grandparents, says Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor says he signed "Sardar Ka Grandson" for his grandparents. He adds that a story can be told if one relates to it, not necessarily the character but the overall emotions of the story.

"Sardar Ka Grandson" revolves around a grandmother's last wish, and also features Neena Gupta, Rakulpreet Singh, Kanlwajit Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kumud Mishra.

"My nani (maternal grandmother) was a ferocious woman, both my grandmothers. Till the day she (nani) died she was in the hospital suffering from cancer and she was still talking to me. She handled my finances till the day she passed away because I lost my mother before that. So, I was close to my nani. She was a producer herself," says Arjun.

He drew a parallel between the character of Sardar, played by Neena Gupta, in the film and his maternal grandmother. "Sardar, this character, I think the way she behaves is very similar to my nani."

Arjun is very close to his grandparents. "I have been that grandchild who lived in a joint family. The reason behind doing this film was when I went to meet my dadi (recently), I couldn't eat my food. I had to eat what she made. I chose this film because of this reason," he said.

Arjun added, "You can only tell a story if you relate to it. You don't only have to relate to the character, but you relate to the overall emotions of the story."

The film is not an instant gratification film, Arjun stressed. "It is a film that needs to be felt. I did 'Ki & Ka' for my mum and this movie for my grandparents very clearly. This is a far more intimate film. It is coming at a time in which you need to value your near and dear ones."

The film is scheduled to release on May 18 on Netflix.