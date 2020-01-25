Dil Tho Happy Hai Ji Actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide – 6 Unknown Facts About Her

Following the sad news about the suicide of a popular television actor Kushal Punjabi, another TV personality has reportedly committed suicide. Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Sejal Sharma allegedly committed suicide Friday morning for the uninitiated. People close to her are now grieving the sudden death of the star.

She has reportedly ended her life because of personal issues. Sejal's co-star Nirbhay Shukla stated in an interview with SpotboyE that Sejal has been mentally stressed because of her father's health. He added that he had written her to meet on November 15, and she replied that she was travelling for a medical emergency to Udaipur.

The actress had revealed that her father had got a heart attack. Jasmin Bhasin who worked with her took to Instagram and shared a picture with her and wrote, "It's unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened." As we mourn the actress's death, here's everything you need to know about her.

1. Hailed from Udaipur





Sejal belonged to a middle-class family in Udaipur.



2.Modelling





Before acting, she tried her luck in modelling.



3. Part of commercials





Before her big break on the TV screen, she was a part of several commercials.



4. First TV show





The actress made her small screen debut with Star Plus' TV show 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' which also starred Jasmin Bhasin.



5. Always wanted to be an actor





In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Sejal had revealed that since childhood, she wished to become an actor.



6. Dancing





Apart from acting, Sejal was also very fond of dancing.

