Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Tollywood Actors Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh And A Few Others Mourn For The Loss Of This Legendary Actor

Bollywood's iconic actor Dilip Kumar ji passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98. He joined in the hospital a couple of days ago after complaining the breathing issues. Doctors and his wife Saira Bhanu also made his fans know about his health updates. Although he was in ICU, his health was stable. But suddenly he breathed his last today morning leaving the whole Indian Film Industry to go shocked.



Even Tollywood actors like Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Junior NTR and a few others mourned for his death. Take a look!



Venkatesh Daggubati

Dilip Kumar Sir is no longer with us! He was and always will be a legend.

His legacy will continue to live in our hearts! My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends 🙏🏼 #ripdilipkumar pic.twitter.com/oelJYdGwj8 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) July 7, 2021

Chiranjeevi Konidela

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021

Adivi Sesh

The greatest. #DilipKumar sahab. I remember watching #Shakti as a child. The only time I ever saw the Legendary BigB clash with a Titan. — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) July 7, 2021

Srikanth Meka

End Of An Era! My heartfelt condolence on death of #DilipKumar Sir. You will always live in everyones heart sir. Rest In Peace Sir #ripdilipkumar 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ArLm7T7ELA — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) July 7, 2021

Rakul Preet Singh

Rest in peace Dilip Kumar Sahab. You will remain in our hearts forever 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/GhbaJWa5Wv — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 7, 2021

Sudheer Babu

A bright star from the sky has fallen. #RIPDilipKumar pic.twitter.com/MMsuoYmzud — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) July 7, 2021

Kalyanram Nandamuri

Dilip Kumar Saab's towering contribution to the rise and spread of Indian cinema' popularity is peerless. Rest in Peace sir 🙏🏻 — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) July 7, 2021

Aditi Rao Hydari

Legend forever ❤️

Rest in peace #DilipKumar sahab.❤️

You will live in our hearts forever 🙏🏻Prayers and condolences to Saira ji, the family and fans 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZkQNzoqse5 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 7, 2021

RIP Dilip Kumar ji…