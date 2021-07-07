Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Tollywood Actors Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh And A Few Others Mourn For The Loss Of This Legendary Actor
- Bollywood legendary actor Dilip Kumar ji passed away at the age of 98
- Tollywood actors like Chiranjeevi, Adivi Sesh and others mourned for his loss
Bollywood's iconic actor Dilip Kumar ji passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98. He joined in the hospital a couple of days ago after complaining the breathing issues. Doctors and his wife Saira Bhanu also made his fans know about his health updates. Although he was in ICU, his health was stable. But suddenly he breathed his last today morning leaving the whole Indian Film Industry to go shocked.
Even Tollywood actors like Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Junior NTR and a few others mourned for his death. Take a look!
Venkatesh Daggubati
Along with sharing the pic of Dilip Kumar ji, he also wrote, "Dilip Kumar Sir is no longer with us! He was and always will be a legend. His legacy will continue to live in our hearts! My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends #ripdilipkumar".
Chiranjeevi Konidela
He shared a pic with Dilip Kumar ji and wrote, "An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace."
Adivi Sesh
Srikanth Meka
He shared a throwback pic of Dilip Kumar ji and wrote, "End Of An Era! My heartfelt condolence on death of #DilipKumar Sir. You will always live in everyones heart sir. Rest In Peace Sir #ripdilipkumar".
Rakul Preet Singh
Sudheer Babu
Kalyanram Nandamuri
Aditi Rao Hydari
RIP Dilip Kumar ji…