Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor And Kunal Khemu Unveil Their Characters From 'Malang'

It is just a few hours ago we have witnessed the chiselled body of Aditya Roy Kapur from the movie 'Malang'. Now, within a span of few hours, the makers also released the character posters of Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu.

It is totally a quadruple dhamaka for all the fans… Malang is been directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Luv Rajan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakraman under Luv Films and T-Series banners.

Here we present the posters one by one… Have a look!

First comes the young actress Disha Patani…

Disha's side poster is released where she is seen enjoying the core… The poster is released with the title 'Malang – Unleash The Madness'.



Next comes Anil Kapoor…

This Kapoor Khandan's yesteryear hero will be seen in a villain role but with a touch of comedy. Let us see how well Anil entertains the audience with his hilarious villain role.

Anil is seen holding a 'Gun' and laughing heart fully.



Then the poster of young actor Kunal Khemu…

Adding an interesting tagline to the Instagram post, "In Right vs Wrong, no one is right!

Kunal is seen in a serious look with a rough beard.



All the posters of the characters are amazing and all that we need to do is wait for the trailer release which falls on 6th January, 2020. The movie will hit the theatres on 7th February, 2020.