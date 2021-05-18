Disha Patani Says, Each Film That I Have Done Is Special To Me

Bollywood's glam doll Disha Patani who is basking in the success of Salman Khan's Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai movie said that each film she acted is special to her. Well, she made her debut in 2015 with Indian Cricket's former Captain MS Dhoni's biopic. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story movie had late actor Sushant Singh in the lead role. He stepped into the shoes of MS Dhoni and proved his mettle.

Well, Disha Patani spoke to the media and said, "Time just flew and I am so grateful that I got such amazing opportunities. Each film that I have done is special for me. And I feel I really just got lucky with everything that I have got, I'm very happy. I had never planned this, in fact, I had planned to be an air force pilot and clearly, that is not working."



She will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns movie and she is all thrilled to be the part of this most awaited movie. She also spoke out about her role in this movie, "Fans will get to see a very different side of mine, hopefully! We have shot quite a lot for it but we still have some important parts to can."



This movie has John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. It is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar under Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series banners. This movie will hit the theatres on 11th February, 2022.



Along with this movie, she will also be a part of the 'KTina' movie. Coming to the Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai, this action thriller is directed by ace choreographer Prabhudeva and has Disha Patani as the lead lady. Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati, Narra Srinivas, Govind Namdev and Arjun Kunugo will be seen in pivotal roles. This movie also has an item song by Jacqueline Fernandez.



The movie is released on 13th May, 2021. This movie is bankrolled by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Salman Khan and Nikhil Namit under the Reel Life Production Private Limited, Sohail Khan Productions, Salman Khan Films and Zee Studios banners. This movie is released on ZEE5 with its pay per view service on ZEEPlex.

