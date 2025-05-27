Live
Disha Patani turns up the heat on Femina cover
Disha Patani is back in the spotlight, gracing the latest cover of Femina in her signature style—bold, confident, and completely at ease. Dressed in bikinis and statement party wear, the shoot is a reflection of everything fans love about her: no-fuss glam, effortless presence, and striking appeal. It’s Disha, unfiltered and unapologetic.
The shoot, which embraces minimal styling, keeps the focus on Disha’s natural aura. There’s no over-the-top glam or exaggerated themes—just a raw, stylish celebration of the star being herself.
In a candid chat with the magazine, Disha opens up about her unexpected entry into the film industry. “I think I fell in love with acting during the process. It wasn’t a planned path, but I’m grateful I took the chance, and that my family supported me through it all,” she shares.
Her journey, like her personality, has been refreshingly organic—no dramatic leaps, no mapped-out goals. “You need to stand up for yourself, it took me many years to learn and appreciate that,” she adds, reflecting on her growth with quiet strength.
Much like her cover shoot, Disha’s words are sharp, grounded, and straight from the heart. As always, she lets her personality—and her choices—do the talking.