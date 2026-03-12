Divyanka Tripathi shares her relationship rule for hubby Vivek Dahiya

Mumbai: A popular name in the television industry, Divyanka Tripathi shared an important relationship rule she makes her actor husband, Vivek Dahiya, follow.

The rule set by the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress states that Vivek must always oblige whenever she asks him for a picture.

On Thursday, Divyanka took to her official Instagram handle and published a couple of romantic photos of the lovebirds.

While the 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' actress was seen wearing a black jumpsuit, Vivek kept things more casual in a green t-shirt and blue denim.

The couple was seen posing against a red wall made up of flowers in the post captioned, "Relationship rule: I ask for pictures, he must say yes! (sic)".

For those who do not know, Divyanka and Vivek first met on the sets of the popular show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”. While Vivek was seen as ACP Abhishek on the show, Divyanka essayed the titular role of Dr. Ishita.

After being in a relationship for some time, these two finally tied the knot on July 8, 2016.

In January, Divyanka termed her decision to marry Vivek within just a few months of courtship as ‘brave’.

Marking her 10th engagement anniversary with Vivek, she dropped a set of pictures from their engagement day on social media.

The post also included a heartfelt note that read, “Happy 10th Engagement Anniversary mere Jaan! 10th ALREADY!!! It feels like it was just yesterday when we were brave enough to take a decision to get married within a few months of courtship.”

“It was an #IYKYK kind of moment for us. No over-assessment, no big promises made, no extra checks but just pure honesty between two individuals, faith on our destiny and in each other," she went on to add.

Divyanka further expressed her delight that she did not waste any time in contemplating before saying yes.

“I'll always be happy about the fact that we didn't waste any time contemplating...else it would have been a few lesser months of this blessing. Also, I can't thank our family enough for embracing our decision so smoothly. We blended and so did they. Love to us and to ours!,” the post concluded.