Diwali 2020: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan And Karan Johar Wish Their Fans Through Social Media…

Diwali 2020: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan And Karan Johar Wish Their Fans Through Social Media…

Aamir Khan


Through this post, Aamir Khan wished all his fans 'Happy Diwali' and hoped that their lives should be filled with positivity, hope and enlightenment.

Salman Khan


Wow… Salman Khan looked stunning in the traditional outfit on this festival of lights!!! She sported in a maroon coloured kurta which is enhanced with colourful floral prints. He also wrote, "Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year ... stay safe".

Karan Johar


This ace Bollywood filmmaker has dropped a cute poster of kids having yummy laddoos… He also wrote, "Happy Diwali to you and yours...lots of love and positivity always .... let there always be light...the light of knowledge... the light of love...and the light of self awareness.....".

Along with these three ace Bollywood actors even Lata Mangesgkar, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Aysuh Sharma and a few other Bollywood actors also wished their fans 'Happy Diwali'…

Lata Mangeshkar


Juhi Chawla


Sonali Bendre


Ayush Sharma


Avika Ghor


Soha Ali Khan


Kunal Kemmu


Shahid Kapoor


Mira Kapoor




Mahesh Bhupati


Virat Kohli


Anushka Sharma



Shilpa Shetty



She is seen following the annual tradition and drawing Rangoli's along with her son Viaan Raj Kundra.

John Abraham



Arjun Kapoor



Raveena Tandon



Sidhant Chaturvedi



Amitabh Bachchan


Kiara Ali Advani


Anupam Kher


Abhishek Bachchan



Farhan Akhtar



Sidharth Malhotra



Rajkummar Rao



Ajay Devgn



Kajol



Preity Zinta


Madhuri Dixit Nene


Mallika Sherawat


Ameesha Patel



Happy Diwali… Stay happy and have a safe and green Diwali!!!

