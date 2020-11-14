Diwali 2020: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan And Karan Johar Wish Their Fans Through Social Media…
Bollywood ace actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Karan Johar have extended their ‘Diwali’ wishes to all their through social media and hoped for their good health and positivity…
Bollywood ace actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Karan Johar have extended their 'Diwali' wishes to all their through social media and hoped for their good health and positivity…
Aamir Khan
Through this post, Aamir Khan wished all his fans 'Happy Diwali' and hoped that their lives should be filled with positivity, hope and enlightenment.
Salman Khan
Wow… Salman Khan looked stunning in the traditional outfit on this festival of lights!!! She sported in a maroon coloured kurta which is enhanced with colourful floral prints. He also wrote, "Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year ... stay safe".
Karan Johar
This ace Bollywood filmmaker has dropped a cute poster of kids having yummy laddoos… He also wrote, "Happy Diwali to you and yours...lots of love and positivity always .... let there always be light...the light of knowledge... the light of love...and the light of self awareness.....".
Along with these three ace Bollywood actors even Lata Mangesgkar, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Aysuh Sharma and a few other Bollywood actors also wished their fans 'Happy Diwali'…
Lata Mangeshkar
Juhi Chawla
Sonali Bendre
Ayush Sharma
Avika Ghor
Soha Ali Khan
Kunal Kemmu
Shahid Kapoor
Mira Kapoor
Mahesh Bhupati
Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma
Shilpa Shetty
She is seen following the annual tradition and drawing Rangoli's along with her son Viaan Raj Kundra.
John Abraham
Arjun Kapoor
Raveena Tandon
Sidhant Chaturvedi
Amitabh Bachchan
Kiara Ali Advani
Anupam Kher
Abhishek Bachchan
Farhan Akhtar
Sidharth Malhotra
Rajkummar Rao
Ajay Devgn
Kajol
Preity Zinta
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Mallika Sherawat
Ameesha Patel
Happy Diwali… Stay happy and have a safe and green Diwali!!!