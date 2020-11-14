Diwali 2020: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan And Karan Johar Wish Their Fans Through Social Media…

Bollywood ace actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Karan Johar have extended their 'Diwali' wishes to all their through social media and hoped for their good health and positivity…

Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali 🙏🏼



May this Festival of Lights fill our being with positivity, hope and enlightenment.



a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 14, 2020





Through this post, Aamir Khan wished all his fans 'Happy Diwali' and hoped that their lives should be filled with positivity, hope and enlightenment.

Wow… Salman Khan looked stunning in the traditional outfit on this festival of lights!!! She sported in a maroon coloured kurta which is enhanced with colourful floral prints. He also wrote, "Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year ... stay safe".

Happy Diwali to you and yours...lots of love and positivity always .... let there always be light...the light of knowledge... the light of love...and the light of self awareness.....🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/gYtayVE3yo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2020





This ace Bollywood filmmaker has dropped a cute poster of kids having yummy laddoos… He also wrote, "Happy Diwali to you and yours...lots of love and positivity always .... let there always be light...the light of knowledge... the light of love...and the light of self awareness.....".

Along with these three ace Bollywood actors even Lata Mangesgkar, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Aysuh Sharma and a few other Bollywood actors also wished their fans 'Happy Diwali'…

Wishing you & your family a very Happy Diwali ❤️ May the lights bring peace &

Good health❤️

Also a gentle reminder, Do not burst crackers & if you do, do not burst immediately after using sanitizers. Stay safe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HzorrHRuzB — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 14, 2020





Mira Kapoor











Anushka Sharma









Shilpa Shetty









She is seen following the annual tradition and drawing Rangoli's along with her son Viaan Raj Kundra.

Raveena Tandon











T 3720 -Happy divali .. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/omcV7M56R8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 13, 2020





Happy Diwali ✨ 🤗 May God bless you and your family with health, happiness, love and light! 🙏🏼💫 — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) November 14, 2020



Wish you all a very happy and prosperous Diwali. May God give you happiness, peace and good health always. दीपावली के शुभ अवसर पर आप सभी को मेरी शुभकामनाएं एवं हार्दिक बधाई।प्रभु आपको सुख, शांति और अच्छा स्वास्थ्य प्रदान करें।🙏😍🌺 #HappyDiwali #Peace #Lamps pic.twitter.com/H0Ssxmo8Ym — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 14, 2020





Wish you all a very happy, healthy, peaceful and safe Diwali. 🙏🏽🪔 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 14, 2020







🪔 Wish you and all your loved ones a Happy Diwali. 🪔 pic.twitter.com/cenc2StU8L — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 14, 2020







Wish you a very Happy Diwali! 🪔 May this Festival of Lights make us all shine!

Styled by: @kunalrawalvibe pic.twitter.com/9koH3b7t2H — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) November 14, 2020







Deepavali, the Festival of Lights and cheer is here. Here's wishing everyone a happy, peaceful and safe Diwali!

This one is especially for the Indian Army, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay safe🙏🙏#HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/18b5GLV1HP — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 14, 2020







Let us all celebrate the true spirit of Diwali and light up each other's lives with hope#HappyDiwali #LoveAndLight pic.twitter.com/nLjhv2gpU4 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 14, 2020







Happy Dhanteras and a very Happy Diwali & a Happy New Year to all of you ❤️ May this festival of lights bring light into the darkest spaces & places in our lives & fill everyone with happiness & prosperity. Love you all ❤️ #HappyDiwali #Happiness #Light #Love #Celebration #Ting pic.twitter.com/VC27gIMkEW — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 14, 2020



May the lamps of joy illuminate your life with bright sparkles of peace and prosperity ✨ #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/0a0dlFF11F — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 14, 2020



Wishing all of you a very Happy Diwali 🙏 #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/RslS515TW0 — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) November 14, 2020





Happy Diwali… Stay happy and have a safe and green Diwali!!!