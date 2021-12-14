Dreamy Wedding Pics Of Katrina And Vicky Kaushal Make Us Go Aww…

It is all known that Bollywood's lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied a knot last week i.e on 9th December, 2021 in a gala way at Barwara fort, Rajasthan. The newlyweds are creating a buzz on social media sharing wedding pics on social media pages.



Off late, once again Katrina and Vicky created noise by sharing the dreamy wedding festivity pics…

Sharing a couple of pics, Katrina wrote, "To love, honor and cherish".

In the first pic, Katrina and Vicky are seen in much love posing together in designer outfits. Coming to the second pic, Katrina Kaif looked total dreamy wearing a custom-made saree. The pink six-yard wonder piece is enhanced with the colourful floral embroidery and the long veil made her look just like a princess. In the third one, Vicky is all in love with his dear bride who covered her face with the 'veil'. Finally, the third one made us go aww as Vicky is seen kissing Katrina standing on the steps decorated with rose petals.

Even Vicky also shared a beautiful pic on his Instagram page and is seen kissing his dear love!

Speaking about the outfit details, paying tribute to Katrina's mother British heritage, Sabyasachi conceptualised with a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil. It is silhouetted like a white wedding gown, the pastel tulle sari is embellished with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal and liberally sprinkled with semi precious gems and crystals. The ensemble took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handcraft.

Katrina teamed up the designer saree with a statement uncut diamond choker detailed with opals and pale Russian emeralds and matching earrings. Coming to Vicky's outfit, he wore a Bangalore silk embroidered sherwani and matching churidar with Sabyasachi gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons.

Well, yesterday, Katrina shared her wedding pics and made us go jaw dropped with her bridal beauty!

In these pics, Katrina is seen walking to the mandap while her sisters are seen holding the floral veil. Katrina also showered all her love on her dear sisters jotting down, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!"

Speaking about Katrina's bridal outfit, she wore a red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran. She paired it with uncut diamond necklace which is enhanced with hand strung pearls.

Being the Sabyasachi bride, Katrina threw major bridal fashion goals to all the fashion freaks and made us go aww with all her charming and blushy appeal!