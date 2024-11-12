Faizal Khan Arrested for Threatening Shah Rukh Khan with Rs. 50 Lakh Extortion Demand

As we all know Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan received a threatening call from a man and the Mumbai Police arrested the accused on Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect as Faizal Khan from Raipur.

The man had called the Mumbai Police, claiming that he would harm Shah Rukh Khan unless he was paid Rs. 50 lakhs.

Following this, the police registered a case and began an investigation.

The phone call was traced, and it was found that the number was registered under the name of Faizal Khan from Raipur, Chhattisgarh. On Tuesday, the police went to Chhattisgarh and arrested Faizal Khan.

It is also known that Shah Rukh Khan received similar death threats in October of last year.

Meanwhile, actor Salman Khan also has been receiving a series of threats in recent days.

Recently, Salman received another threat related to a song that mentions the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The unknown individuals stated that the writer of the song would face serious consequences within a month and would no longer be able to write songs.

The warning to Salman was to "save them if he had the courage." Police have registered a case at Worli Police Station, and the investigation is on.