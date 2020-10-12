Farah Khan Welcomes Malaika Arora To The 'Dance India Dance' Sets Post Recovery From Coronavirus

Bollywood's yoga freak and ace actress Malaika Arora has recovered from the deadly pandemic Coronavirus a few days back. Now, post recovery, she resumed her shoot for 'Dance Indian Dance' reality show and is back to sets. This reality show's co-judge Farah Khan has welcomed Malaika to the show and dropped an awesome click from the sets.





In this post, we can see all the awesome dancers and choreographers under one frame… Malaika is seen posing with a pout and other three choreographers Farah Khan, Terrance and Geeta Kapur posed with all smiles.

Farah also wrote, "Its not work whn im with my favourite people!!♥️with covid free @malaikaaroraofficial my baby @geeta_kapurofficial n the ever handsome @terence_here on @ibd.official @sonytvofficial...""

Malaika Arora also liked post and commented "Meri kameeniiiio♥️♥️♥️♥️""

She also reposted the pic on her Instagram page and expressed her happiness to be back on the Dance India Dance reality show.





Malaika looked oh-so-glamorous in the sleeveless intricate zardozi work outfit. Farah looked classy in green top and Terrance looked handsome in the white suit which is enhanced with floral red rose print.

A few days ago, Malaika was tested Covid-19 positive and she confirmed it to her fans with this post…





In this post, Malaika doled out that, she is tested positive for Coronavirus and doing better as she is asymptomatic. She also wrote, "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love – Malaika Arora."