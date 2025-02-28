Farhan Akhtar looks back on the time his paths crossed with OG Malegaon boys Nasir and Shafique

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reflecting on the moment when his paths crossed with the "OG Malegaon boys" Nasir and Shafique.

As his film "Superboys of Malegaon" hits theatres today, Farhan shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram handle reminiscing about the origins of the project and the journey that led to its release. Sharing photos, Farhan wrote, “As ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ releases today in theatres, couldn’t help but look back to the time our paths crossed with the OG Malegaon boys, Nasir and Shafique, in the year 2009.”

“It was at the Osian film festival, Delhi and it was here that the seed of what has grown to become the film was planted. It’s been a long journey and one can only be grateful to all the people who provided sunshine and rain to make it possible,” he added.

In the images, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar can be seen posing with Nasir and Shafique. “Superboys of Malegaon,” produced by Farhan, stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles. Speaking about the film, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor earlier described the film as a heartwarming tale that proves no dream is too big when you put in the effort and dedication.

“As filmmakers, our goal has always been to create meaningful films that resonate not only with audiences in India but also with people around the world. Superboys of Malegaon is a heartwarming story that demonstrates how no dream is too big if you work hard enough to make it come true. We are thrilled to have collaborated with Amazon MGM Studios to bring this incredible project to life. From its journey through international film festivals and screenings to its upcoming theatrical release, Superboys of Malegaon celebrates the power of storytelling to unite people across the world,” said Farhan Akhtar, producer, Excel Entertainment.