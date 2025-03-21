Farhan & Shibani Akhtar reveal 'we want to make the world dance'

Mumbai: Bollywood couple, Farhan and Shibani Akhtar blessed our feeds with an adorable clip.

While Shibani can be seen lip-syncing the lyrics to the "Price Tag" song by Jessie J, Farhan imitated the actions mentioned in the lyrics. From using fun props such as shades, heels, and watches, to doing cute gestures, he perfectly matched the vibe of the track.

The post was captioned, "We just want to make the world dance!", along with a dancing girl and red heart emoji.

The video was adored by the netizens with the comment section flooded with appreciative remarks.

Zoya Akhtar added four laughing emojis in the comment section.

Farah Khan commented, "Faruuu is too funny!! Mera bhai", along with a laughing emoji.

Dia Mirza penned, "Cuties."

Mini Mathur reacted with, "hahaahahaahahahag ADORABLE"

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor shared, "Hahahahah..", accompanied by a red heart emoticon.

Gauahar Khan wrote in the comment section, "Hahahahahha this ought the be the cutest piece on the internet today."

In the meantime, Farhan had to undergo surgery after suffering a meniscus tear. He revealed in his recent social media post that he had suffered a meniscus tear last year and underwent surgery in December for the same.

Sharing his health update on social media, Farhan revealed that life is "getting back on track" after the surgery.

Expressing his gratitude and optimism, he penned on his IG, “Life’s getting back on track .. Had a meniscus tear last year and a surgery in December to take care of it. Thank you Dr Vivek Shetty, for allaying any fear I had about the procedure and recovery.”

“Now, with the support of my awesome trainers @samir_jaura & @drewnealpt, finally beginning to pack some load onto the knee and start my way back to where I love my mind and body to be..Ups and downs are all part of the journey. We got to keep moving. Let’s go #takeitoutside #fitnessgoals #sweat #blood #tears #effort #reward", Farhan added.

He further dropped an image where Farhan could be seen wearing a sleeveless t-shirt with shorts and shoes.