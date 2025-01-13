Fateh Box Office Collection Day 3: Sonu Sood’s Film Earns Rs 6.6 Cr Despite Minimal Growth and BOGO Offer

Sonu Sood's directorial debut, Fateh, has shown minimal growth at the box office despite efforts to boost its earnings, including discounted tickets and a Buy One Get One Free (Fateh BOGO offer impact). The film opened on Friday with Rs 2.4 crore, but Fateh day 3 collection remained modest, bringing the total earnings to Rs 6.6 crore by Sunday.

According to Fateh box office update, the film's earnings saw a slight dip on Saturday, with a 12.5% drop to Rs 2.1 crore. Although Sunday saw a marginal increase, Fateh box office collection day 3 only amounted to Rs 2.1 crore. Despite the special BOGO promotion announced by Zee Studios on Instagram to attract more viewers, Sonu Sood Fateh earnings have not been as high as expected.

The Sonu Sood movie Fateh tells a story of courage and resilience, focusing on the fight against cybercrime, and is inspired by real-life events during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Fateh's minimal growth at the box office is a concern for the film, especially with stiff competition from Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which has dominated the box office.

In contrast to Fateh's slow start, Game Changer earned a strong Rs 17 crore on Sunday, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 89.6 crore. Despite its Fateh movie earnings being relatively low, Sonu Sood's performance in the film continues to garner attention. However, Sonu Sood Fateh performance hasn't been enough to push the film to higher collections, even with the BOGO offer.

With a total of Fateh box office Rs 6.6 cr as of day 3, it remains to be seen whether the film can pick up momentum in the coming weeks or if it will continue to struggle amidst stiff competition.