Filhaal 2 Mohabbat Teaser: A Glimpse Of The Heartbreaking Song Shows Nupur In A Bridal Avatar

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar and glam doll Nupur Sanon are all set to entertain the audience with their Fihaal 2 music album. After releasing the 2 romantic posters, these two actors raised the expectations on the album. Off late, the makers dropped the teaser of this album and made us witness the glimpse of the heartbreak song

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon shared the teaser of the Filhaal 2 song on their Instagram pages. Takes a look!

Nupur Sanon

Along with sharing the teaser, she also wrote, "Chaliye dikha detein hain aapko humari 'MOHABBAT' ki ek jhalak!! Presenting the official teaser of #Filhaal2Mohabbat *LINK in BIO* Song out on 6th July @ 3pm".

Akshay Kumar

He also wrote, "Filhaal se Mohabbat karne ka samay kareeb aa raha hai…Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat Song releasing on 6th July until then enjoy the teaser. FULL TEASER LINK IN BIO.".

Take a look at the complete teaser:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHILe297r7o

The teaser starts off with Akshay Kumar riding on a bike and reminiscing the throwback lovely moments with his lover Nupur Sanon. Then comes the separation scenes which makes us go teary-eyed. Akshay Kumar finally, dances out with all going teary-eyed while Nupur is seen in her bridal attire.

Well, the complete song will be out on 6th June, 2021. Being the sequel to the Filhall music album which was an instant hit, there are many expectations on it!



Along with Nupur Sanon and Akshay Kumar, even Ammy Virk is also seen in the teaser.

