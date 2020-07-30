Friendship Day: Anaya Panday Drops A Candid Pic And Showers Her Love On The Girl Gang

Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday is all known for her awesome glam tales… Today being 'International Friendship Day', this cutie pie has shared a candid pic on her Instagram and introduced her gala girl gang to her fans and wished her dear friends through social media…

In this post, Ananya dropped a few pics of her besties and made us know how cool they are… From the present pic to throwback childhood one, Ananya dropped a few memorable clicks. This post also included her graduation pic, crazy outings, birthday pic and college day memories…



All these pics were just amazing and made us go awe… Ananya also wrote, "worse comes to worst, my girls come first ❤️👆🏻 #FriendshipDay with my OGs 💋…"

Coming to her work front, Ananya was last seen in PatiPatniAurWoh… Post lockdown she will join the sets of KhaaliPeeli movie. This B-Town girl will also share the screen space with Tollywood ace hero Vijay Devarakonda in 'Fighter' movie. This movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh…