From Ajay Devgn To Sanjay Dutt: Film Stars Who Extended EID Wishes To All Their Fans
- On the occasion of EID and Akshaya Tritiya, Tollywood and Bollywood stars wished all their fans through social media!
- Salman Khan and Shah Rukh wished their fans gathered at their houses with all happiness!
Today being the auspicious EID festival, most of the people are celebrating the special day with utmost happiness with their families. Even Akshay Tritiya is also falling on the same day and thus, the celebrations are doubled! Even the film stars from Bollywood and Tollywood also wished all their fans through social media an abundance of goodness on Eid. They also shared their pics creating noise on both Twitter and Instagram pages!
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa looked classy wearing a designer festive outfit and wished her fans jotting down, "Aapko aur aapke poore parivaar ko meri taraf se Eid Mubarak. Sending warm wishes and loads of love to everyone celebrating today! #EidUlFitr #EidMubarak #festivals #festivalsofIndia #happiness #love".
She also wished her fans on the occasion of Akshaya Tritita by jotting down, "Wish you a very Happy #AkshayaTritiya May this auspicious occasion being you all immense prosperity #Festival #IndianFestival".
She shared a beautiful pic with her little one and wrote, "Eid Mubarak everyone. Wishing you and your loved ones peace, health and happiness. This is our little ones first Eid and we pray that everyone is safe and with their loved ones".
Salman Khan
Salman Khan wished all his fans gathered near his house by waving his hand from the balcony!
Shah Rukh also wished his fans sporting in a casual look!
