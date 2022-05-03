From Ajay Devgn To Sanjay Dutt: Film Stars Who Extended EID Wishes To All Their Fans

Today being the auspicious EID festival, most of the people are celebrating the special day with utmost happiness with their families. Even Akshay Tritiya is also falling on the same day and thus, the celebrations are doubled! Even the film stars from Bollywood and Tollywood also wished all their fans through social media an abundance of goodness on Eid. They also shared their pics creating noise on both Twitter and Instagram pages!

Sanjay Dutt

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa looked classy wearing a designer festive outfit and wished her fans jotting down, "Aapko aur aapke poore parivaar ko meri taraf se Eid Mubarak. Sending warm wishes and loads of love to everyone celebrating today! #EidUlFitr #EidMubarak #festivals #festivalsofIndia #happiness #love".

Akshay Kumar

आप सभी को भगवन परशुराम जयंती और अक्षय तृतीया की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं. May all your endeavours be met with success on this auspicious day. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2022

Ajay Devgn

#EidMubarak to everyone! May this Eid bring you peace, love, happiness & prosperity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GlcquvdqWq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 2, 2022

Karan Johar

Eid Mubarak to all…. Love Light and happiness always❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/F4xSpQRHmU — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 3, 2022

Madhuri Dixit Nene

She also wished her fans on the occasion of Akshaya Tritita by jotting down, "Wish you a very Happy #AkshayaTritiya May this auspicious occasion being you all immense prosperity #Festival #IndianFestival".

Dia Mirza

She shared a beautiful pic with her little one and wrote, "Eid Mubarak everyone. Wishing you and your loved ones peace, health and happiness. This is our little ones first Eid and we pray that everyone is safe and with their loved ones".

Mahesh Babu

Warmest wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr! May the festive spirit bring love, harmony and brotherhood! #EidMubarak🌙 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 3, 2022

Junior NTR

Wishing everyone a very Happy Eid! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 3, 2022

Chiranjeevi Konidela

#EidMubarak to All ! May your Eid be filled with peace,love and joy ! #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/WWNCZH3ImF — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 3, 2022

Ram Charan Tej

Wishing you and your loved ones, a happy & peaceful Eid 🌙 Eid Mubarak !! — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 3, 2022

Salman Khan

Salman Khan wished all his fans gathered near his house by waving his hand from the balcony!

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh also wished his fans sporting in a casual look!

Happy EID…