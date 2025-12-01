From champagne towers to showers: Remo D’Souza shows BTS of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ track

Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza offered a peek behind the scenes of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ title track, which is filled with champagne towers and champagne showers.

Remo took to Instagram and shared a video of the making of the track, with the title song playing in the backdrop. In the clip, actor Kartik Aaryan could be seen knocking over a towering champagne display.

The video then shifted to a burst of champagne showers giving the song a picturesque yet luxurious twist that the choreographer-filmmaker couldn’t resist sharing on the photo-sharing app.

For the caption, Remo simply wrote: #tumerimainteramainteratumeri #tmmtmttm @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday @arora.kishor @shareenmantri @namahpictures @yusuf20khan @jhavartika @tusharshetty95 @ashutosh_1505”

On November 22, the teaser of their upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri was unveiled.

The teaser showed Kartik and Ananya Panday engrossed in fun times across the pretty landscapes. The two, as Rumi and Ray, are seen twirling, dancing and painting the town red in the teaser.

Talking about the movie, the Kartik and Aaryan starrer ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ was earlier scheduled to close the entertainment year on December 31, 2025, but now has a new release date and is set to arrive in cinemas on December 25, 2025.

The film also marks the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who are all set to recreate their sizzling on-screen chemistry after years. They were earlier seen together in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the rom-com is directed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik delivered the much-loved romantic drama ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Talking about Remo, he is all set to helm his next “Dongri”, which he says is a raw, emotional and powerful story rooted in the heart of Mumbai.

The plot sets up a thrilling narrative: a young, ambitious challenger attempts a hostile takeover of the biggest Don of all time, leading to a classic, explosive rivalry that forms the heart of the story. The film is set to be high on action, drama, and music, as per a statement.

The film will be helmed by renowned choreographer and director Remo D'Souza. The screenplay and dialogues are being penned by writer-director Milap Milan Zaveri. “Dongri” is produced by Sandeep Singh’s Legend Studios.

The film is scheduled to go on floors in February 2026 and is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 9, 2026.

It is produced by Sandeep Singh and Vishal Gurnani. The film is co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, Vicky Jain and Golden Hour Production. The music is helmed by Sachin-Jigar.