From courtrooms to cancel culture: Bollywood’s most explosive controversies of 2025

Bollywood’s glittering façade cracked more than once in 2025, as the industry found itself grappling with controversies that went far beyond box office numbers. From shocking security lapses and legal battles to social media storms and behind-the-scenes power struggles, the year proved to be one of the most turbulent chapters for Hindi cinema in recent memory.

The year began on a grim note with a security scare involving Saif Ali Khan. The actor was stabbed during an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence in the early hours of the morning, leaving him seriously injured. The incident triggered nationwide concern and forced a renewed conversation around celebrity safety, residential security, and the risks of public visibility.

Cross-border politics soon entered the spotlight when Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh, faced backlash for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attacks and Operation Sindoor, the decision sparked outrage, eventually leading to the film not being released in India.

Technology-driven controversies also made headlines. Shilpa Shetty became a victim of deepfake AI videos, prompting the Bombay High Court to order their removal. The ruling marked a significant moment in addressing digital misuse and protecting personality rights in the age of artificial intelligence.

Industry dynamics were further shaken when Deepika Padukone exited Spirit and was dropped from the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Reports of disagreements over work conditions and contractual terms reignited debates about work-life balance, fair treatment, and evolving norms for top actors.

Long-awaited projects weren’t spared either. Hera Pheri 3 became synonymous with creative and casting disputes, while Bhool Chuk Maaf landed in legal trouble after a clash between PVR Inox and the makers over its direct-to-OTT release.

Cultural sensitivity entered the discourse when Ranveer Singh faced backlash for remarks linked to Kantara: Chapter 1, eventually issuing an apology amid online criticism. Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna’s sudden exit from Drishyam 3, reportedly over remuneration and creative differences, sparked intense speculation across trade circles.

Rounding off the year was a viral clip involving A.P. Dhillon, Tara Sutaria, and Veer Pahariya, which set social media ablaze with debates over stage behavior, relationships, and public perception. While no official fallout emerged, the episode highlighted how quickly online narratives can spiral into full-blown controversies.

As 2025 closes, Bollywood stands at a crossroads—where cinema, technology, politics, and public opinion collide more fiercely than ever.