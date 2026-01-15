From Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal - stars step out in style to cast their vote in BMC election

Mumbai: BMC Vote, India’s biggest municipal election saw a host of celebrities step out to cast their votes and exercise their democratic rights. What caught everyone’s attention, however, was the comfortable yet stylish fashion they sported at polling booths.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted arriving to cast his vote in a muted olive-green T-shirt paired with dark trousers. The actor completed the outfit with tinted sunglasses, and flaunted his inked finger.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was seen in a classic casual look, wearing a fitted black T-shirt and denim jeans, while superstar wife Kareena Kapoor Khan looked all things elegant in a cream high-neck top paired with blue jeans. Her fashion game looked polished yet relaxed with her sunglasses on.

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor was seen arriving at the voting booth in a smart chequered shirt and white pants, also sporting his classy glares, Kapoor looked smart and classy. The actor was seen obliging for selfies with the paparazzi and volunteers present at the voting booth.

New daddy Vicky Kaushal looked smart in his faded light blue denim jacket shirt and pants. He teamed up the look with his cap and glares

Actress Sonali Bendre arrived with her family and looked classy in a graceful ethnic ensemble. She was seen donning a yellow kurta paired with a soft, cream dupatta.

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor chose a serene all-white Chikankari kurta and jeans. Sporting minimal makeup and loose hair, Kapoor looked classy.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan kept his appearance quite practical, and was seen wearing a black-and-white striped T-shirt with dark trousers and sturdy shoes. His signature glasses and neatly tied-back hair made him look chic and more like a stud.

Bollywood star Janhavi Kapoor was seen in a soft pink ethnic flowing kurta and matching dupatta. The actress looked lovely in her no makeup and minimal accessory look.

Bollywood veteran superstar Hema Malini looked evergreen in her turmeric yellow salwar kurta. She was seen urging people to exercise their voting right.

Bollywood veteran star Shabana Azmi kept it elegant in a printed kurta teamed up with a deep magenta dupatta. She completed her look with minimal jewellery and natural makeup.

91 year-old veteran poet and lyricist Gulzar also marked his presence at the voting booth to cast his vote. The esteemed lyricist was seen in his traditional trademark white kurta and dupatta, smiling at the paparazzi.

Actress Soha Ali Khan opted for a casual, comfortable look, wearing a light grey full-sleeve top. She kept her overall look minimal, and spotted a hairband looking all cute.