From Tokyo to Palm Springs Hetal Dave’s inspiring story ‘Sumo Didi’ a festival favourite

"Sumo Didi," the latest sports biopic from India, is gaining international acclaim, reminiscent of the success of its predecessor, "Dangal," led by Aamir Khan. Premiering at the Tokyo International Film Festival, the biographical drama dedicated to the extraordinary journey of Hetal Dave, India's lone female sumo wrestler, is now set to be featured at Palm Springs, California.

Directed by Jayant Rohatgi and written by Nikhil Sachan, the film has captured attention for its unique subject matter and compelling narrative. What sets "Sumo Didi" apart is its focus not only on an unconventional sport but also on a woman who turns societal perceptions of her body weight into an advantage.

Hetal Dave's remarkable journey, from obscurity to international recognition, serves as a global inspiration, illustrating how a woman's body weight should not be a hindrance to realizing her dreams. Having left a lasting impression in Tokyo and received accolades, the film is poised to continue its successful journey at Palm Springs, California.

Producer Akash Chawla of Freshlime Films expressed, "We came together to bring Hetal's story to the world because unlike other sports films, this is a story of human grit where an overweight girl from an Indian middle-class family stands against the objectification of women and instead makes her mark on the global stage in the male-dominated world of Sumo wrestling."

He added, "Without the support of Jyoti Deshpande, who backed this film, and the Jio Studios team, it would not have been possible."

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Freshlime Films and MA&TH Entertainment, "Sumo Didi" has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also generated worldwide interest in sumo wrestling and the indomitable determination embodied by Hetal Dave.