Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Bollywood Dream Girl Hema Malini And Esha Deol Come Up With A Special Dance Performance

Tomorrow being the auspicious festival Ganesh Chaturthi, all are busy in the Pooja and festive preparations. Offering prayers to little Ganesha and making him delightful with the tasty and scrumptious traditional prasadams is what goes on in every house. Well, Bollywood Dream Girl Hema Malini who is known for her traditional dance performances, is coming up with a special dance show along with her daughter Esha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Both mother and daughter took to their Instagram accounts and dropped the glimpse of their dance… Both of them recorded their dance for Ganesh Mahotsav at their home along with the background dancers too.

Hema Malini

Both Hema Malini and Esha are seen dancing gracefully and beautifully all dressed up in traditional 'Bharatanatyam' outfits… Hema Malini also wrote, "With great delight I bring to you Our #classical #danceperformance For #StarParivaarGaneshotsav



Tune in - 23rd August at 8pm on StarPlus and Disney+ Hotstar to watch @imeshadeol & me perform.

@starplus and @cineyug @disneyplushotstar".

Esha Deol

Esha also shared the same video and wrote, "With great delight I bring to you Our #classical #danceperformance For #StarParivaarGaneshotsav



Tune in - 23rd August at 8pm on StarPlus and Disney+ Hotstar to watch @dreamgirlhemamalini & me perform.

@starplus & @cineyug @disneyplushotstar

Esaha Deol spoke to Mumbai Mirror about this dance performance and doled out, "(It was) Wonderful, though this time all our rehearsals were happening over video calls, so it was pretty different. After several days of rehearsals, the camera team came and shot our performance at home with just the two of us. The background dancers performed separately on the studio set."

She further added, "Mom and I would rehearse around 4 pm in our salwar kurtas and Radhya would be ready before us, in the same attire, with the dupatta tied in exactly the same way. She is eager to learn dance and during every rehearsal she was doing her own thing. As for Miraya, she can already recite the classical taal. In our family, there is no escaping dancing."

We all need to wait for tomorrow to witness the complete dance of these two amazing Bollywood stars…