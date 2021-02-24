Gangubai Kathiawadi: Here Comes The New Poster Of The Fiery And Feisty Mafia Queen Alia Bhatt

Bollywood's glam doll Alia Bhatt is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'… She is portraying a larger than life role for the first time in her career and is going to essay the role of a prostitute in this Sanjay Bhansali's flick… On the occasion of this ace director's birthday today, the makers will release the teaser of this biopic in a few hours… Well, to keep up the excitement, they have dropped the new poster of Alia Bhatt and created a buzz on social media…





This poster has Alia Bhatt in a never seen before avatar… She wore a green-coloured salwar kameez which is enhanced with chikankari work… Her red bindi, nose-pin, long braid and dupatta over her head made her look awesome… The post also reads, "Fiery and feisty, she's ready to reign! Celebrating the man, his vision and 10th directorial, #GangubaiKathiawadi. Teaser out today. In cinemas on 30th July, 2021."

Alia Bhatt also shared the same poster on her Instagram…

She also wrote, "in cinemas 30th July, 2021 ♥️..."

Alia Bhatt is going to portray the role of Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. Going with the plot, Gangubai was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into powerful women who had connections with the underworld too. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura.

This movie is a biopic of 'Madam of Kamathipura', Gagubai Kathiawadi. Directed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, every movie buff is eagerly waiting for the release of this biopic. This movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners. It also has Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance as Karim Lala, Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance and Huma Qureshi in an item number. The shooting of this biopic was begun on 27th December, 2019 and due to Covid-19 lockdown, it was put on a halt.

Well, the movie will hit the screens on 30th July, 2021…

Stay tuned to Hans India to witness the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi…