Get Grooved To The Soulful Songs Of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' Movie

Gunjan Saxena… She was the first Indian Woman Officer who took part in the Kargil war as a 'Pilot'. We all know that our dear Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor' is stepping into the shoes of this great lady for the biopic of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. This movie is all set to hit the small screens due to the Covid-19 lockdown. It will hit the Netflix screens on 12th August, 2020.

As the release date is nearing, the makers of this movie are leaving no stone unturned in promoting their movie digitally. Off late, the complete music album has been dropped on YouTube… Have a look!

There are a total of 6 songs in this movie…



1. Bharat Ki Beti

This song is crooned by Arijit Singh and the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. While the music is composed by Amit Trivedi. Being the title track, this song showcases patriotism and makes us go proud on our dear Bharat Ki Beti Gunjan Saxena.

2. Asmaan Di Pari

This song is crooned by Jyoti Nooran and the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. While the music is composed by Amit Trivedi.

3. Dori Tutt Gaiyaan

This song is crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj and the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. While the music is composed by Amit Trivedi.

4. Dhoom Dhadaka

This song is crooned by Sukhwinder Singh and the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. While the music is composed by Amit Trivedi.

5. Rekha O Rekha

This song is crooned by Nakash Aziz and the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. While the music is composed by Amit Trivedi.

6. Mann Ki Dori

The last song drom the movie is completely soothing… It is crooned by ace singer Armaan Malik and the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. While the music is composed by Amit Trivedi.

Even Janhvi Kapoor shared the music album with her fans through Instagram…

Janhvi is seen holding a paper plane and flying it in the air with all smiles…



The makers of the movie have also dropped the movie trailer a few days back and raised the expectations on the movie a notch higher…

Being the biopic of Kargil girl Gunjan Saxena, the titular role is essayed by Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij will be seen in other supporting roles. This movie is directed by Sharan Sharma and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions and Zee Studios banners.

