Global Diva Priyanka Chopra Drops The Glimpse Of Her 'Unfinished' Memoir

Desi diva who rose to heights in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra is all set to come up with her 'Unfinished' memoir. This global actress is has added another feather to her hat turning into a writer. From a model to ace actress and producer to social activist, our dear Pee Cee is a globetrotter who made her own success path.

Well, Priyanka dropped a glimpse of her 'Unfinished' Memoir and awed us with her new talent…





In this post, a glimpse of her memoir is seen… It is named as 'Unfinished' and will make us witness her inner side. Priyanka also wrote, "Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon! @penguinrandomhouse…".

Well, this post received millions of views and a few Hollywood actors like Marlee Matlin, Harry Josh and Mindy Kaling dropped their comments and doled out that, they are eagerly waiting to read the 'Autographed' copy…

We all need to wait and watch how does Pee Cee bring out her inner writer… Being a memoir, hope it will have all the success journey of this Bollywood 'Kashi Bai'…