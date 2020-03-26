Good News: Sussanne-Hrithik Living Together Again, Set Couple Goals

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan were one of he most adorable couples in Bollywood. They often gave new relaitonship goals to fans with their gestures and appearances in public. They even looked so compatible together.By the way, the two got married after years of dating.

So when the duo dropped the bomb that they were contemplating divorce, it just broke the hearts of fans who were hoping against hope that they would get back some day. But the duo went ahead and separated legally much to the disappointment of fans.

However, the star couple has managed to move on with their respective lives. While Hrithik continues to be busy with his professional commitments, Sussanne is busy with her interiors career. However, the couple always set example as responsible parents by being great parents to their sons Hredhaan and Hrehaan by spending quality time with the kids. They go on holidays together and often spotted dining out together.

Now, we hear that the couple has moved in together. Before you jump the gun, lemme tell you this is only a temporary phase.

We all know that PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown over coronavirus. So the parents decided that it was better for the kids not to disconnect from either of the parent during this period. Even though the couple divorced 5 years ago, the two maintain an amicable relationship and with this decision, they have simply won a million hearts more.

Hrithik shared the good news in a social media post.

"This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting." He added, "Our children will tell the story we create for them."

Check out his post on instagram



