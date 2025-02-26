Govinda’s Lawyer Confirms Sunita Ahuja Filed for Divorce, but the Couple Has Reconciled

In a recent statement, Govinda's lawyer, Lalit Bindal, addressed rumors of the actor's divorce from his wife, Sunita Ahuja. On February 26, 2025, news surfaced that the couple, married for 38 years, were headed for a divorce. However, Bindal clarified in an interview with India Today that while Sunita had indeed filed for divorce six months ago, the couple has since resolved their issues and is now back together.

Sunita Ahuja Filed for Divorce, but Couple Is Reunited

Bindal confirmed that Sunita had filed for divorce, but emphasized that their relationship had since been mended. "We also traveled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupatinath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now," he explained. The lawyer also assured fans that such challenges are normal in any marriage and that the couple remains strong and committed.

Clarifying Living Arrangements and Divorce Rumors

Addressing rumors that Govinda and Sunita were living separately, Bindal provided some context. He clarified that Govinda had purchased a bungalow after becoming a Member of Parliament (MP), which he uses for official purposes. This property is located opposite the couple's shared flat, and Govinda occasionally stays there for work-related meetings.

Addressing Misinterpretations of Sunita's Statements

The lawyer also responded to comments made by Sunita in recent podcast interviews, noting that some of her statements had been taken out of context. For instance, Sunita's remark, “I don’t want Govinda as my husband in my next birth,” was misinterpreted, as she had followed it with a statement expressing her desire for a son like him. Bindal added, "It’s unfortunate that people are focusing on the negative aspects when the couple is united. No divorce will happen."

Sunita Ahuja's Take on Their Living Situation

In an earlier interview, Sunita discussed their living arrangements, noting that they have two homes – one where she resides with their children and another bungalow where Govinda stays after meetings. She mentioned that while Govinda enjoys socializing, she prefers a quieter home life with her kids.

A Long-Lasting Relationship Despite Challenges

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married in 1987, before Govinda became a Bollywood superstar. The couple initially kept their marriage private, only revealing it publicly after the birth of their daughter, Tina Ahuja, in 1988. They later welcomed a son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.

Despite facing public scrutiny and personal challenges, the couple has managed to maintain their bond, and it seems they will continue to weather the storms together.