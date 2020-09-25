Happy Birthday A R Murugadoss: Neil Nitin Mukesh And Other Film Stars Wish This Ace Director On His 46th Birthday

Kollywood's ace director A R Murugadoss has turned a year elder and is celebrating his 46th birthday today. Being known for his sartorial subjects, he makes the audience get thrilled with his high-end action sequences and edge-of-the-seat elements.

On this special occasion, Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took his Twitter account and wished this ace filmmaker.

Murugadoss and Neil Nitin Mukesh have a good bonding as both worked for 'Kaththi' movie. Neil essayed the role of an antagonist in this blockbuster.

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Here is wishing @ARMurugadoss sir a very Happy Birthday. Had the great opportunity of working with him in KATHTHI. He is truly inspirational and one of a kind man with a golden heart. God bless you sir. Have a great year ahead. ❤️🤗🤗🤗🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/CAkkFM2EXs — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 25, 2020



Even a few film actors too took to their social media accounts and poured their wishes on his ace director… Have a look!



Vivek Lyricist

Wishing dear @ARMurugadoss Sir a very happy birthday. Still remember that fire and dream in his eyes when he narrated d situation for Oru Viral Puratchi. Someone who really cares for us. Wish the legendary director lots of happiness, health n blockbusters💐🎁❤️#HBDARMurugadoss pic.twitter.com/fC5BrZYtzV — Vivek Lyricist (@Lyricist_Vivek) September 25, 2020



Gopichand Malineni

Many more happy returns of the day dear ⁦@ARMurugadoss⁩ Garu ..have a wonderful n blockbuster year ahead ❤️🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/NGKl7yHkDL — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) September 25, 2020



AR Murugadoss made his debut in Kollywood with Vijay starrer 'Dheena' and rose to heights with the movie 'Ghajani'. He also made his debut in Bollywood with the remake of the same movie and made us witness Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan in a new avatar. This movie became the first-ever Bollywood movie which joined 100 crore club. His last movie was Rajinikanth starrer 'Darbar'.



He is now busy with Trisha starrer 'Raangi' which is a female-oriented action thriller. This movie is bankrolled by SubaskaranAllirajah under Lyca Productions banner.