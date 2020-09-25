Happy Birthday A R Murugadoss: Neil Nitin Mukesh And Other Film Stars Wish This Ace Director On His 46th Birthday
Kollywood's ace director A R Murugadoss has turned a year elder and is celebrating his 46th birthday today. Being known for his sartorial subjects, he makes the audience get thrilled with his high-end action sequences and edge-of-the-seat elements.
On this special occasion, Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took his Twitter account and wished this ace filmmaker.
Murugadoss and Neil Nitin Mukesh have a good bonding as both worked for 'Kaththi' movie. Neil essayed the role of an antagonist in this blockbuster.
Even a few film actors too took to their social media accounts and poured their wishes on his ace director… Have a look!
AR Murugadoss made his debut in Kollywood with Vijay starrer 'Dheena' and rose to heights with the movie 'Ghajani'. He also made his debut in Bollywood with the remake of the same movie and made us witness Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan in a new avatar. This movie became the first-ever Bollywood movie which joined 100 crore club. His last movie was Rajinikanth starrer 'Darbar'.
He is now busy with Trisha starrer 'Raangi' which is a female-oriented action thriller. This movie is bankrolled by SubaskaranAllirajah under Lyca Productions banner.