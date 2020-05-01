Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: A Few Arresting Attires Of This Bollywood Actress

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: She is the heartthrob of Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

She made us roll to decades back with her Sui Dhaaga movie.

And

Finally, she also turned into producer with her NH 10 flick.

Got to know whom we are speaking about??? She is none other than the beautiful Anushka Sharma This Virat's wifey is all known for her arresting attires and modish looks. Be it a promotional event or any award ceremony, she kills it with her oh-so-glamorous dressing style and makes us go gaga over her.

Today this Bollywood doll is turning a year older as it is her birthday… So, we Hans India have collated a few chic looks of Anushka and present it for our readers… Have a look!

In this pic, Anushka is seen wearing a white gown and looked like an angel on Earth. The white crystals all over the gown made her look awesome. The simple on-point makeup and simple ponytail gave her simple yet chic look.





The second one is the superb one making Anushka shine in the complete western attire. The golden black gown with a unique set of sleeves gave her an awesome look. The one slit gown with the shimmery details gave Anushka needed oomph factor and turned heads. The bun hairdo and black studs best complemented her attire. The brown lips and shimmery golden eye makeup along with the golden pumps made her pose attractive to the lenses.





This one is an extraordinary piece… It stands out of the box with its Indo-Western model. Anushka wore a black bralet underneath a silver shimmery jacket. The whole jacket is enhanced with red and golden beads and is arranged in rectangle shapes highlighting the complete handwork.



Coming to the pants, it is also another unique fashion tale… Anushka added the green straight pants with a long frilly skirt. The long train and the hand-embroidered work on it made us go awe.

The silver butta earrings and radiant cheeks gave her a shiny look… The golden shimmery eye makeup and light-hued lips made Anushka look cool and modish.

Anuskha just killed it with this oh-so-glamorous attire… This NH 10 actress went with high neck balloon full-sleeved gown. The golden gown with slit details gave a snazzy appeal to this B-Town actress. The golden pumps and radiant makeup with unique gelled hairstyle made us fall for her.





Finally, we end this fashion tale with an outstanding outfit… This Virat's heartthrobmesmerized all and sundry with her lehenga attire… Anushka looked charming in multi-coloured lehenga… It is enhanced with printed high tombs and silver embellishments.



Coming to the blouse, it is just an awesome piece with floral-printed hand painting. The deep V neck blouse and black net dupatta with silver enhancements best complemented her attire.

The antique multi-coloured choker and matching earrings gave Anushka a regal look. This B-Town beauty made us go gaga over her with messy smoky eyes and light makeup.



On the whole, those alluring looks of this Sultan lady made us go awe… We hope she continues to amaze us pretty fashion tales!