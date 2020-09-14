Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: Bollywood Celebrities Pour Their Wishes Through Social Media

Bollywood's ace actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned a year elder and is celebrating his 36th birthday today. As the Covid-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading in the country, his birthday celebrations are confined to the family itself. His wife Tahira, turned his birthday into a special one with a surprise party and showered all his love on her dear hubby. From 'Vicky Donar' to 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan', this actor always picks sartorial subjects and stoles the hearts with his impeccable acting skills and ultimate screen presence.

Even a few Bollywood actors also took to their social media accounts and wished Ayushmann through social media… Have a look!

Anushka Sharma





Anushka Sharma dropped a pic of this ace actor and wished him heart-fully. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Ayushmann… May you keep pushing boundaries and creating landmarks."



Katrina Kaif





Katrina Kaif penned a sweet message on her Instagram stories and wished Ayushmann "Keep raising the bar with urincredible performances… have a wonderful year…".



Taapsee





Tapsee shared a throwback pic with him and wrote, "Let's explore the sporting arena this year along with wishing him Happy Birthday…



Varun Dhawan





Ayushmaan's co-star Varun Dhawan shared a throwback pic when they both performed on the same dance stage on each other's songs.



Bhumi Pednekar





Bhumi wished AK in an adorable way by sharing a throwback pic. She also wrote, "Can't wait to create more magic with you…" hoping to share the screen with him once again.



Rajkummar Rao





Rajkummar Rao also dropped a throwback pic and wished him all the success and happiness.



Angad Bedi





Angad Bedi wished Ayushmann and shared a throwback selfie with him.



Akshay Kumar





Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar also wished Ayushmann and dropped a throwback pic in which both these actors are seen shaking hands. Even Vicky Kaushal is also seen in the pic.



Nushrat Bharucha

Even Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap dropped an adorable pic and wished his dear hubby with a quirky post. In this pic, Tahira is seen licking the cream on Ayushmann's face posing to cams happily. She also wrote, "Verified



Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate…"

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Karanvir Bohra, Angad Bedi, Manish Malhotra, Mukti Mohan, Raj Kundra, Viral Bhayani and a few others dropped their wishes in the comments section and showered all their love on Ayushmann.

Happy Birthday, Ayushmann… Have a blast!!!

