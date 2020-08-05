Happy Birthday Kajol: Spellbinding Fashion Tales Of This Bollywood Actress

Kajol… She makes us spellbound with her versatile acting skills!!! From DDLJ to Fanaa, she just killed it on the screens and made us fall for her ultimate screen presence. It may be ultimate fashion goals, flawless makeup or arresting hairdos... she never ever disappoints her fans and always gives us reasons to look for her social pages…

Besides her ace performances, she always stays in news with her quirky glam statements and also makes the glam freaks stick to her zone with her unique yet stupendous hairstyles.

The month of August is filled with birthdays of many famous celebrities. From Taapsee to Sara Ali Khan, many beautiful divas have their birthdays in this mid-year month. And now our dear Tollywood diva Kajol is also added to the list...

Firstly, we wish this ace actress 'Happy Birthday'. On this special occasion, we Hans India have come up with the awesome and prepossessing glam tales of this charming lass which you must eye for sure!

First, let us start off with a classy avatar of Kajol… She looked awesome in golden Sharara and gleamed with the shimmery and mirror detailed embroidery… She just stole the hearts with her smile and rocked with her classy look!!!





Here comes the bossy look of this Fanaa actress… Kajol killed it with her suit attire and rocked the Kapil Sharma show dressing up in blue avatar. She wore a floral designed high-neck top underneath the blue peplum suit and mesmerized all and sundry with her red lips and golden-brown smoky eyes…

All the actresses love to drape sarees… The six-yard wonder pieces just alleviate the beauty of the girls and give them reasons to get blushed. Our dear Kajol is no different… She looked traditional and classy in pink coloured saree which is enhanced with golden embroidery. The green self-design blouse and her antique choker best suited Kajol's charm…

This DDLJ actress also killed it in her western avatar… Kajol sported in a white-black two-piece western outfit and looked chic. She wore a single-shouldered uneven white top and teamed it up with black-white loose pants. Her on-point makeup, flowy tresses and modish accessories gave her a swanky appeal!!!

When you are happy inside then you look pretty outside… Our Kajol follows the same funda and kills us with her smile!!! This time she came up with an off-shoulder white gown and looked ritzy!!! Her brown belt and beach look completely made us go bowled!!!

Happy Birthday Kajol… Have fun and rock your day!!!