Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood Girl GangKarisma, Malaika And Amrita Showered Their Love On Bebo

Bollywood's glam queen Kareena Kapoor turned 40 today and is celebrating her birthday amidst close family members. Kareena is all excited to celebrate her birthday and also dropped 'Birthday Musings'post making her fans go awe… Well, Kareena's parents Babita - Randhir Kapoor and dear sis Karisma Kapoor arrived for the midnight birthday bash and turned the day special for our dear Bebo…

We all know that the Bollywood's girl gang Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita always stay close and happily go for outings and parties… Today being one of their bestie Kareena's birthday, all three of them wished their dear one through social media and showered their love on the birthday girl…

Karisma Kapoor



Bebo's elder sister Karisma Kapoor dropped a throwback childhood pic and her Instagram and reminisced their childhood memories. Both cuties looked awesome in this pic where Karisma is seen wearing a red salwar with a bindi posing like an elder and little Kareena is so cute!!! Karisma also wrote, "Will continue to protect you always ❤️



Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline! Love you the most 👭

#birthdaygirl #happybirthday #fabulousat40 #sistersquad #bestsisterever

@kareenakapoorkhan".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood stars like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Amruta Arora and others wished Bebo and dropped heart emojis.

Even Kareen replied to the post in the comments section and called her 'Didi' a 'Gunda'… she wrote, "Oh my god you look like the gundaaaaa ...which you are not ...❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love ittttt".

Karisma also dropped the birthday party pics… In the first one, Kareena is seen posing with a beautiful birthday cake. Coming to the second pic, Kareena and Karisma posed with their parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor. In the last one, Kareena posed with all her family members and is all happy posing to cams with all smiles!!!



Malaika Arora

Bollywood's glam doll Malaika also wished her bestie Bebo in a special way!!! She dropped a throwback pic and made us go awe… Malaika is seen kissing Kareena in this pic. She also wrote, "Beboliciousss it's a bigggggggish♥️♥️♥️ fabulous at any age ... #fab40bebo.... love u🤗♥️""



Amrita Arora

Even Amrita made the day turn special for the birthday girl with her awesome wishes… She also dropped a throwback pic where both glam dolls are seen twinning in white outfits. Amrita also wrote, "Happy birthday our beebo ,bebo ,bobee... Today you're 40 and ohhh my gosh faaaaaabulous ... To turning older and wiser and us stronger together... Love you tons @kareenakapoorkhan❤️❤️🍷🍷😘😘😍😍 #gutsssssssssss #fabat40".

Happy Birthday Kareena… Stay happy and blessed!!!