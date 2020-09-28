Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: Anushka Sharma Pens Down A Heartfelt Note For This Birthday Girl

Mouni Roy… This popular Television actress has carved a niche for herself with her ace acting skills and glamorous shows. Being the 'Naagin' of the TV industry, he has a massive fan following… Today being her 35th birthday, she is all in her celebration mode. Even most of the TV stars and a few Bollywood actors also poured their wishes on Mouni through social media. Ace actress Anushka Sharma also dropped a heartfelt note and turned the day special for this 'Mahadev' actress.

Anushka Sharma





Anushka shared a beautiful pic of Mouni Roy on her Instagram stories and also dropped a sweet birthday message along with it… She wrote, "Happy Birthday Mouni! May You Always Shine… Your Beautiful Light Like You Do".



Mouni is looking stunning in the white outfit and slew it with her flowy tresses.

Ekta Kapoor

Small screen ace producer Ekta Kapoor dropped a beautiful collage on the occasion of Mouni Roy's birthday and showered all her love on this lovely lady. In all pics, Ekta and Mouni are looking stunning posing together to the cams. Ekta also wrote, "Happie bdayyyyy gorgeous! Show me d ' mani' mouniiii."



Mouni also commented to this post and wrote, "Thank you my dearest Ekta Maam. LOVE YOU".



Arjun Bijlani

Mouni's 'Naagin' co-star Arjun Bijlani also dropped a sweet message on the occasion of Mouni's birthday. Being one of the best small careen jodi's, he shared a few awesome pics of them and awed us!!! He also wrote, "Happy birthday bestie.. Wishing you lots of books , happiness,fooooooood ,peace , dream house , cakes ,Achar, madness and lots and lots and lots of love . I wish I could come yaar but you mona have a blast ..all the times that I have irritated you believe me I have enjoyed it and will continue to do so 😂😂😂.. have a great one darling ... muahhhhhh #happybirthdaymouni #arni".



Even Mouni thanked Arjun for his lovely wishes and left a comment, "Ajjuuuunnnn..... I am thankful for my first letter in a bottle, am thankful for your words & most grateful for you!!!! Love you!!".



Aamna Sharif

Aamna also dropped a beautiful note along with amazing clicks of them… She wrote, "I cant even count since how many years we have had our non stop talking, dressing each other up , our foolish fights, our love for food ...but in all of this i know that one person who is always gonna have my back is you....



I love you my monu...you know i aint very expressive, but one of the things im really grateful for is having you in my life .... May you have the best year ahead coz you only deserve the best ...

Happy Birthday ... i love you ❤❤❤

@imouniroy."

Well, Mouni Roy is celebrating her birthday with much fun and flew to Maldives along with her bestie Mandira Bedi…

In this post, both Mouni and Mandira are seen enjoying to the core… Mandira and Mouni are seen in swim attires and awed us with their love!!! Mandira also wished Mouni in the best possible way and wrote, "Verified



#happybirthday Mon!! I have SO SO so much love for you. ❣️When we met when we did, I never could imagine where you and I would be.. but here we are a little bit later.. and it's A Pyaar Ka Bhandaar!!!! Thank for being in my life and Haq-se now I'm in yours. You are stuck with my for life ❤️

There's someone I know who once taught me how to say it right!!! Wuvvvvvvvvvv you! ❤️❣️".

Even Mouni liked this post and commented, "Verified



I WUVVVVV YOU SO MUCH MORE. thank you for being in my life.... thank you for loving me regardless of all my goods and bads... my dearest dearest M".

Mouni also thanked all her besties and fans for making her birthday turn into a special one with all the wonderful wishes… She is seen enjoying the picturesque ocean aura and showed off the birthday decoration along with calm and beautiful sea… She is looking stunning wearing a blue outfit and teamed it up with a white 'crochet' cape…



Coming to Mouni Roy's work front, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Bramhastra' which has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the prominent roles. This most awaited flick will hit the screens on 4th December post lockdown.

