Happy Birthday Narendra Modi Ji: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan And A Few Film Stars Pour Wish Our Prime Minister Through Social Media
Our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji is celebrating his 70th birthday today. Thus, the whole social media is filled with his birthday wishes. He is one of the Prime Ministers who took daring decisions… From laying the foundation to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to giving a strong counter to Pakistan with surgical strikes, he did everything possible to make our country grow economically independent in this crisis period too. And coming to China's border issue, he made our neighbour country know the power of the Indian Army with his sudden visit to Army camp.
On the occasion of Narendra Modi's birthday, most of the celebrities wished this great visionary man and also dropped throwback pics on their social media accounts. Film stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and a few other A-listers of this filmy world also wished Modi ji through their Twitter pages… Have a look!
Rajinikanth
Respected dear @narendramodi ji,— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 17, 2020
Wishing the tough man in you more strength during these tough times. Happy birthday.
Salman Khan
Wishing the honourable prime minister Mr. Narendra Modi, a very happy birthday n many more to come @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/1Drl7EBv5O— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 17, 2020
Sanjay Dutt
Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with good health and happiness.— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 17, 2020
Akshay Kumar
One to always keep the best interests of the nation & its people in mind and emerge victorious in the toughest of situations,the nation looks up to you for your dynamic leadership.Wishing you a very happy birthday sir @narendramodi ji, love & prayers always🙏🏻 #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/RuD9qcfJak— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2020
Aamir Khan
Hon PM @narendramodi ji namaskar 🙏— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 17, 2020
Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May good health and happiness always be with you.
With Respect & Regards 🙏
Aamir.
Manchu Manoj
Wishing the honorable prime minister, the most visionary leader @narendramodi ji, A Very Happy Birthday 🎂— MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) September 17, 2020
Stay blessed with health and happiness sir 😊#HappyBirthdayPMModi #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/jS5cr9ahST
Dhanush
Wishing our Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Om Namashivaaya— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 17, 2020
Ajay Devgn
Happy 70th Modiji🙏— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2020
More Power to you Sir.@narendramodi#HappyBirthdayPMModi
Dia Mirza
Happy Birthday @NarendraModi ji 🙏🏻 Wish you good health and hope we can continue working towards ensuring we achieve #SustainableDevelopmentGoals and #ActOnClimate 🌳🌏🐯🦚— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 17, 2020
Anil Kapoor
Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it's people. Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji.#HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/DbaOl7cdPF— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2020
Thank you @narendramodi Ji. The next time I am in the capital, we should have a workout session together 😄 https://t.co/zTxZ5atekE— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2020
Siddharth Malhotra
Wishing our Honourable PM @narendramodi ji good health and prosperity on his 70th! #HappyBirthdayPMModi— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) September 17, 2020
Nagarjuna
Wishing hon PM @narendramodi ji Many many happy returns of the day sir!! Wishing you health and happiness always🙏— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 17, 2020
Hema Malini
Warm birthday greetings to the founder & most popular leader of New & Self-reliant India, the PradhanSevak of the country & our guardian in public life Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May the Almighty bless you @narendramodi with good health & long life in the service of Bharat Mata🙏 pic.twitter.com/JWag0AW1XB— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 17, 2020
Suniel Shetty
सीखने की कोई age नहीं होती, यह कोई आपसे सीखे.. technology से लेकर health-fitness तक आप हमेशा आगे रहे हैं.. सीखते रहे हैँ और हम सबको प्रेरित करते रहे हैं.प्रधामंत्री जी आपके 70वे जन्मदिन पर आपको ढेरों शुभकामनायें और यह रही मेरी तरफ से आपको 70 second plank सलामी! @narendramodi Ji https://t.co/TBOMfw3o3O pic.twitter.com/rka0nIc84O— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 17, 2020
Tusshar Kapoor
Happy birthday to our honorable prime minister Shri @narendramodi ji! Someone who dares to bring about change and strives to work for the long term! Here's to many more years of trailblazing & inspiring milestones sir! Happy 70th!— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) September 17, 2020
Lavanya Tripathi
Respected @Narendramodi ji,— LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) September 17, 2020
A humble thanks to you, for being the visionary behind an empowered India. Wish you a blessed 70th birthday #HappyBirthdayNamo
Shraddha Das
Happy birthday to the most powerful Prime minister this country has seen @narendramodi 😊 pic.twitter.com/UbJnXVOdvk— Shraddha das (@shraddhadas43) September 17, 2020
Lakshmi Manchu
The true mark of a leader is the willingness to stick with a bold course of action. One such individual is Mr. @narendramodi Ji! A Very Happy Birthday to our Competent Leader who has taken every step-in making India a better and stronger nation! 🙌#AccheDin #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/sLtwldVl6V— Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) September 17, 2020
Happy Birthday Narendra Modi ji…