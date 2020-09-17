X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi Ji: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan And A Few Film Stars Pour Wish Our Prime Minister Through Social Media

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi Ji: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan And A Few Film Stars Pour Wish Our Prime Minister Through Social Media
x

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi Ji

Highlights

Our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji is celebrating his 70th birthday today. Thus, the whole social media is filled with his birthday wishes.

Our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji is celebrating his 70th birthday today. Thus, the whole social media is filled with his birthday wishes. He is one of the Prime Ministers who took daring decisions… From laying the foundation to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to giving a strong counter to Pakistan with surgical strikes, he did everything possible to make our country grow economically independent in this crisis period too. And coming to China's border issue, he made our neighbour country know the power of the Indian Army with his sudden visit to Army camp.

On the occasion of Narendra Modi's birthday, most of the celebrities wished this great visionary man and also dropped throwback pics on their social media accounts. Film stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and a few other A-listers of this filmy world also wished Modi ji through their Twitter pages… Have a look!

Rajinikanth


Salman Khan


Sanjay Dutt


Akshay Kumar


Aamir Khan


Manchu Manoj


Dhanush


Ajay Devgn


Dia Mirza


Anil Kapoor


Siddharth Malhotra


Nagarjuna


Hema Malini


Suniel Shetty


Tusshar Kapoor


Lavanya Tripathi


Shraddha Das


Lakshmi Manchu


Happy Birthday Narendra Modi ji…

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X