Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: Here Are The 10 Best Pics Of Neetu Along With Her Family

Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: Bollywood's yesteryear actress Neetu Kapoor a year older today… She is celebrating her 62nd birthday amidst her close family members. The sudden demise of B-Town's legendary actor Rishi Kapoor has made her feel all alone. But Ranbir and Riddhima are staying with her all the time and taking care of their dear mother.

Their love and care is making Neetu to cope up slowly… Riddhima is making sure that Neetu always stays happy and is also sharing a few candid pics of their family and selfies too on her Instagram page making us know the updates of their family.

Well, today being Neetu Kapoor's birthday, Riddhima arranged a family dinner yesterday night and posted the family selfie on social media… Both Ranbir and Riddhima are seen posing happily with their mother.

As we all know Rishi Kapoor was suffering from deadly cancer, Neetu was always with her husband and stayed with him when they travelled to New York for Rishi's treatment. They stayed for almost one year and then returned to Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu married in 1980 and are blessed with two children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi and Neetu both worked together in 12 films which made them get closer to each other.

Well, on the occasion of Neetu Kapoor's birthday, we Hans India are here with 10 amazing pics of her posing with her family… Have a look!

































Happy Birthday Neetu ji… Stay happy and blessed!!!