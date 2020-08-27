Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: Angad Bedi Wishes His Dear Wife With A Lovely Post

Bollywood's ace actress Neha Dhupia is celebrating her 40th birthday today amidst her family members. This MTV Roadies gang leader has turned a year older today and thus her dear hubby Angad Bedi wished her lady love with a heart-warming post.

Wow… This is such a lovely pic!!! Angad and Neha are seen posing to cams happily hugging each other with much love. Neha sported in a stylish red gown and Angad wore a blue-striped shirt. Angad also wrote, "To the Mrs... my pillar of strength!! Wish you a very happy birthday. I love you my fearless no filter girl. @nehadhupia #happybirthday ❤️❤️💋💋💋💋💋💋".

Well, here is another hot pic of Neha… She is seen happily enjoying the ocean water sporting in a swimwear. Angad also called his lady love 'Hottie' and wrote, "@nehadhupia it's your birthday gurl!!! 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂…".

Neha Dhupia was born in 1980 to Commander Pradip Singh Dhupia and Manpinder (Babli Dhupia). As she wanted to pursue her career in modelling, she travelled to Bollywood and also won 2002 Femina Miss India pageant and reached to top 10 contestants in Miss Universe pageant in the same year.

Then she slowly moved to Bollywood and made her debut with 'Qayamat: City Under Threat (2003)'. This glam doll even hosted a talk show on small screen 'No Filter With Neha' and made us know the secrets of Bollywood stars through her talk show. She is also famous as a gang leader and judge for MTV Roadies show.

Neha married Angad Bedi in May, 2018 and this couple was blessed with a daughter 'Mehr' in 2018.

Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia… Have a blast and stay blessed!!!