Happy Birthday Raju Kher: Anupam Kher Showers Love On His Brother And Wishes Him Heartfully On This Special Day

Bollywood's versatile actor Anupam Kher wished his dear brother Raju Kher in a special way on his birthday. We all know that, Anupam and Raju hold a special sibling bond and always shower love on each other. Today being Raju's birthday, Anupam turned it into a special one by dropping amazing throwback pics of their family on social media and awed us!!!





In this post, Anupam dropped a couple of throwback pics and left a heart-melting note on this special day… The first pic is the throwback one where Anupam and Raju are seen posing with their parents. Next one comes with the present times click where both brothers posed along with their mother Dulari Kher. Here comes the GIF brothers holding face masks… Finally, a faceoff between Anupam and Raju!!! He stated that Raju is not just a brother but a best friend too.

Anupam also jotted down a few words beside this post and showered all his love on Raju Kher… "Happy birthday my dearest dearest brother, Raju!! Wishing you a long, healthy and happy life. You are the best thing that has happened to me. You have been my closest friend, my confidant, my support system and my emotional strength for years. May God give everybody a brother like you. Love, prayers and blessings always!! 😍😍🤓 @rajukherofficial #Brother #Friend…"

Well, Anupam Kher's brother Raju and his family and Dulari ji were tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago. Dulari ji was treated in the hospital for a few days but Raju Kher and his family were told to go with home quarantine method. Now, all of them are safe and recovered from this pandemic.

Happy Birthday Raju Kher… Have a great day and enjoy to the core!!!