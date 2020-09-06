Happy Birthday Rakesh Roshan: This Ace Filmmaker Celebrated His Birthday Amidst His Family Members

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Rakesh Roshan celebrated his 70th birthday today among his family members. This true fighter faced many hurdles in his life and worked hard to own his fame and name in the industry. As an actor he was not successful but as a filmmaker, he proved his mettle. Today this veteran actor turned a year older thus, all his family members turned this special day into a memorable one for their hero. Rakesh Roshan's wife Pinky Roshan has dropped the birthday celebrations video on her Instagram page and made us know, how all of them made the birthday boy happy with their surprise.





In this video, we can witness Rakesh Roshan cutting the cake amidst his family members. He is seen all happy with all his close ones being a part of his birthday celebrations. His son Hrithik, daughter Sunaina and wife Pinky were seen in the video along with Sussane Khan and her children Hridhaan and Hredhaan.

As said Rakesh Roshan's life is not at all a bed of roses. He even fought with 'Throat Cancer' and came back with a bang. His son Hrithik always loves him to the core and once in an interview he doled out how they struggled in his childhood. Hrithik said, "Until the time my dad could earn enough money to buy another house. And then we shifted into another house which was barely just walls and floors. We slept on gaddas, these mats and slowly got the furniture in."

Rakesh is all proud of his son Hrithik and said, "He has worked really hard. I failed as an actor. But like any parent, I wanted my son to live my dreams. Hrithik has done the things I could not do in my life. He's a superstar, he is idolised by so many across the world. But he's my son and he makes me a proud father. He has had his ups and downs in his career and I feel it should always happen because that's how he will learn from his mistakes."