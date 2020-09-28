Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 5 Best Songs Of This Bollywood's Ace Actor

Bollywood's handsome actor and heartthrob of many young girls, Ranbir Kapoor has turned a year older today and is celebrating his 38th birthday today. From his debut movie Saawariya to the latest movie 'Sanju', he showed off many variations in his acting and thus owns a huge fandom. It has been 13 years since his debut and within a short span of time, he turned into an ace actor and entertained audience essaying the roles from lover boy to dream chaser.

We Hans India want to take our readers down the memory lane and on this special occasion, we have come up with the 5 best songs of Ranbir Kapoor in his movie career… Have a look!

1. Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)





Although the movie 'Jagga Jaasoos' bombed near the ticket windows, it stood as a musical hit. Speaking about this song, it showed off Ranbir's awesome dancing skills in a school boy avatar. This movie was directed by Anurag Basu and had Katrina Kaif as the lead actress.

2. Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)





This is the best Holi song… This peppy party number still holds the place in every Holi party and makes many shook their legs. Even the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani stood as one of the best hits in Ranbir Kapoor's career. This movie was directed by Ayan Mukerji and had Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki in other important roles.

3. Ghagra (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)





This groovy song is also from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' which showed off the gracious movements of Bollywood's best dancer Madhuri Dixit. Both Ranbir and Madhuri danced effortlessly and made this song top the music charts.

4. Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya (Sanju)

Being the life story of Bollywood's ace actor Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir gave his best and made this movie turn into a classic one. He stepped into the shoes of Sanjay Dutt and made the audience know all the ups and downs of Sanjay's life. Coming to this song, it is a perfect party number and his lips-sync, expressions and classy dance moves made the song a worth watch. Sanju movie was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and had Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh in other important roles.

5. Jab Se Tere Naina (Sawariya)

This lovely song is still one of the best romantic numbers… Being the debut movie of Ranbir Kapoor, it made all the movie buffs witness a beautiful love story. Ranbir's awesome artistic expression of love and lovely lyrics just makes us fall in love with this melodious composition. This movie was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and had Sonam Kapoor as the lead actress.

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor… Stay happy and keep on entertaining us with your movies!!!