Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Riddhima Kapoor Wishes Her Dear Brother With A Lovely Post

Bollywood's handsome actor Ranbir Kapoor has turned a year older and is celebrating his 38th birthday today. On this special occasion, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has dropped a beautiful collage and wished her brother with all love.





From awesome selfies to family pics, Riddhima dropped a lovely collage and put forward all the candid clicks under one frame. She also wrote, Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much ❤️ #mybabybrother❤️".

Along with this post, Riddhima also dropped another special collage and wished her dear aunt Rima Jain on her birthday…





Along with Rima Jain's young age pic, Riddhima also collated a couple of family pics under one frame. She also wrote, "Verified

To the coolest aunt ever ! Happiest bday @rimosky love you to the moon & back ❤️".

Well, Rima Jain is the youngest daughter of Raj Kapoor and the sister of Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor and thus she is the dear 'Aunt' of Risshima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.