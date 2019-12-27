Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Know these 5 lesser-known facts about the actor

Today the superstar of Bollywood Salman Khan has turned 54. This year the actor celebrated his birthday with his close friends and family in the city itself, unlike the rest of the years, when he mostly celebrated it in his farmhouse. As the actor turned 54 today, we brought some lesser-known facts about him. Here it goes:

Salman Khan is an excellent painter





Salman Khan does not just excel in the field of acting, but painting too. The Dabangg star is known to make many masterpieces, for instance, the painting of Katrina Kaif in the film Ek Tha Tiger was made by none other than Salman Khan.



Salman could have been an international level swimmer





Salman Khan is also known to be an excellent swimmer. His passion and talent towards the sport could have given him another career option apart from acting had he pursued it. People close to him say that the actor could have been an excellent international swimmer



Salman's favourite cuisine is Chinese and favourite restaurant in Mumbai is China Garden





Salman is very fond of Chinese food. Whenever he gets time amid his shoots, he's served the best Chinese food nearby the location. In Mumbai, his favourite Chinese restaurant is China Garden. So now you make a visit to Mumbai, you know where to find the actor.



Salman has two horses named "Bajrangi" and "Bhaijaan"





Yes, you read it right. Salman has two horses which he named after his famous film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The actor is so attached to the film that he decided to name his horses as "Bajrangi" and "Bhaijaan".



Salman Khan is very fond of soaps made with natural ingredients





Salman is known to have many varieties of soaps in his house which are made of natural ingredients. The actor likes to take a shower with those soaps only and he has a very nice collection of them.



We wish Salman Khan a very happy birthday and hope he continues to lifelong entertain his fans like this.